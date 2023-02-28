South Dakota’s tax cut saga has taken what could best be viewed as a cautiously logical turn in Pierre.

Just days after the House committee rejected Gov. Kristi Noem’s call for a repeal of taxes on groceries — and after the full House instead embraced a reduction in the state sales and use tax rate — a Senate committee on Monday approved a sunset clause for the sales tax cut.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.