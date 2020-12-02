Known by some local American Indian tribes as “the Hill of the Little Devils,” Spirit Mound is a prominent hill locateda six miles north of Vermillion on Highway 19. The 240-acre site was designated a State Historic Prairie state park in 2001.
Larry Monfore, a friend of mine in high school and a member of the Yankton High School class of 1957, graduated from then Southern State College in 1961. He earned a master’s degree from USD in 1966 and a second master’s in 1972. He taught at Vermillion Middle School 1962-2002. He was an active supporter in conserving the Spirit Mound area. He was co-founder and president of the Spirit Mound Trust, working 20 years to preserve and protect the area. He died in 2003. His efforts in conserving the Spirit Mound area are noted on a state park poster at the Spirit Mound visitor area.
Wikipedia reports “the Plains Indians of the region considered Spirit Mound the home of dangerous spirits or little people.”
Harlan Huetson of Sioux Falls, a friend of mine as a member of Yankton Elks Lodge, graduated from Vermillion High School. He recalls his days as a resident of the Spirit Mound neighborhood but I doubt his parents told him stories of the “haunted hill.” “From 1940 to 1945, we lived on a farm on the southeast side of Spirit Mound. In 1945, I would walk over the top of Spirit Mound to Spirit Mound School on the west side of the Mound. I was in the first grade.
“During the war, my mom, dad, sister and I would ride my Dad’s Indian motorcycle to Vermillion on Saturday night instead of the car because it used less gas and Dad needed the gas stamps (gas rationing during WWII) for the tractor for field work.”
The author is indebted to Larry Kjeldseth who donated several copies of our Great-grandfather A.L. Van Osdel’s “The Monthly Historian” magazine which Van Osdel published from his home in Mission Hill from 1910 to at least Nov. 1913. His issue of Feb. 1913 has an interesting narrative concerning Spirit Mound written from his personal perspective.
“Lewis and Clark encamped at the mouth of the Vermillion River Aug. 24, 1804 and while there they visited the wonderful Spirit Mound: within the present boundry of Clay County, S.D. This isolated mound is eighty feet high with an area at the base covering fifteen acres. It stands on the high prairies overlooking the Vermillion River, six miles from the Missouri, a conspicuous landmark, visible for many miles along its waters.
“The Indians had a superstitious belief that Spirit Mound was the abode of a band of diminutive immortals who dwelt there and held high carnival on its summit during dark and dismal nights. Grave warriors reported that these little elfins could be seen moving by torchlight in midnight parade; flitting back and forth in ghostly procession, bearing aloft in savage gorgeousness trophies of bloody Indian wars, of past ages.
“The author of the Historian has a vivid recollection of a midnight visit to Spirit Mound during the fall of 1866, while fleeing for protection before the advancing flames of a raging prairie fire. During the year 1864, Dr. Walter A. Burleigh was elected Delegate in Congress from Dakota Territory.
“While in Washington he succeeded in securing an appropriation of $40,000 for the building of three bridges across the Big Sioux, Vermillion and James rivers: and for survey and improvement of the old military road leading up to the Dakota side of the Missouri River from Sioux City to Fort Randall.
“While working with an advance party of surveyors straightening that old government road, we camped for the night in the great Missouri valley five miles west of the village of Vermillion. As twilight thickened into darkness, the feeble flames of a distant prairie fire crept slowly over the summit of Turkey Ridge bluffs, near the present town of Volin; appearing on the heights above the horizon of the wide valley, like brilliant chains of liquid fire suspended from the skies, forming a beautiful scene during the calm hours of a November evening.
“But as the tremulous breeze arose into a midnight gale, as other characteristic scene of burning prairies was witnessed; where the ‘Fire Spirit’ rode with his blazing wand in the vanguard of a whirlwind of lurid flames. The roaring thunder of the rolling conflagration swept over the frost-killed mazes of tall grass on the level plains in a storm of fire.
“We hastily mounted our horses and urged them rapidly along over the waving billows of dry grass toward the far famed Spirit Mount; as the long line of flames swept down from the northwest in our direction. The red glare of approaching fire rose above the rising clouds of whirling smoke in sheets of flame carried along by the howling tempest.
“We galloped our Indian ponies rapidly on toward the towering hills that bordered along the wide valley. With blackened face and gasping for breath, I followed in the rear of my fleeing companions, straining every nerve of my lagging horse in grim despair; appalled at the sight of the roaring flames that came sweeping on before the wind, less than a half mile away.
“Then came the glad shout of joy as we reached the rising ground and rode our foaming horses on the hillside above the mighty desolation. A great sea of fire rolled along the valley below us, leaving behind a wide stretch of black and smoking ruins.
“We hastened on toward the Vermillion river, passing near Spirit Mound. But no sound of revelry was heard there! The chill of sable night hovered around its illumined summit; upon which, the great Indian Calumet fringed with eagle quills has shed thrilling fumes over a land of mysterious traditions and legends.”
A.L. Van Osdel moved to Minnesota from Indiana and Kentucky with his father, Abram Van Osdel, as the elder sought to remove his family from the Civil War. However, two of his older sons stayed behind in Kentucky and fought with their friends as “Johnny Reb.” Lt. Henry Van Osdel, the oldest and a gunsmith by trade, lost his life in the effort, leading a successful Confederate cavalry charge against Union forces at Newtonia, Missouri, near present day Springfield, Mo., just north of Branson. That battle was the last Civil War engagement west of the Mississippi.
While in Minnesota, Abram Van Osdel lost his wife and two younger children to typhoid. He remarried and moved to a claim five miles west of Gayville. Due to an uprising in Minnesota and skirmishes with Native Americans in the immediate southeast S.D. area, the new residents and their neighbors hastily built Fort Yankton in September of 1862.
A.L. Van Osdel enlisted in 1863, at age 17, in H company of the Minnesota Cavalry, known as the “Mounted Rangers”, which saw much action in settling the lands in western Dakota Territory. It would appear A. L. Van Osdel’s exciting days did not end with his days as a cavalryman.
One of Yankton’s foremost historians and columnist, Ellen Tobin, P&D news staff member beginning in the early 1940s, had the task of perusing “the morgue,” bound copies of past newspaper issues selecting items for the 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago items in the paper. She had told me that our great-grandfather and his brothers, William and Sam, members of the famed Dakota Cavalry — enlisting at the ages of 15 and 13 — were bridge builders as civilians. I have a picture of them taken November 13, 1913 at Fullerville on the occasion of the golden wedding anniversary of their sister and her husband Mr. and Mrs. Clark F. (Mary Katherine) West. William and A.L. still sported a military “spit-shine” on their high-top dress shoes. Hooorah!
This is just one chapter of their exciting life. More to come, God willing!
