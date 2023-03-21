The Nebraska Legislature is now halfway through the current legislative session. Public hearings were held this past week on two bills that I introduced in the Appropriations Committee.

As amended, LB 766 would appropriate $1.625 million annually in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, dollars over the next two fiscal years to the Department of Environment and Energy or NDEE, as a follow-up to the reverse osmosis grant program created by the Legislature with last year’s LB 1014.

