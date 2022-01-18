The latest COVID-19 surge has turned into a major stress test for every community, every hospital, every school and everything else in its path.
Yankton is no exception. In the past week or so, there have been numerous signs of just how troublesome the highly infectious omicron variant, which is now believed to be the driving strain of COVID across most of the country, can be.
Officials with Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) noted Monday that the facility is at or near capacity with patients, many of whom are dealing with COVID. This has obviously placed major stress on the hospital staff and other medical providers.
It also comes at a time when influenza is ramping up, and there have been anecdotal reports of other general respiratory maladies around — winter is the season for such miseries — that are adding even more pressure to the situation.
In a story in Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan, Doug Ekeren, the CEO of the Yankton hospital, called the current situation the biggest challenge of his 36-year career.
Meanwhile, the Yankton School District (YSD) sent out a message to parents Monday indicating the possibility of temporarily implementing a Hybrid Learning Model, which would see students coming to school in shifts every other day, or going to e-learning from home virtually. These possibilities loom because of illness issues among staff, ranging from teachers to bus drivers and practically every area in between.
“While our goal is to keep kids in school for a variety of reasons, the availability of staffing will play a vital role,” YSD Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle told parents. “We are asking families to please be prepared to utilize online e-learning if our situation with staffing and substitutes would necessitate a change to online e-learning for a period of time.”
And last week, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told city commissioners about the issues the city is having with illness, which is impacting a number of services that residents depend on.
Overall, this is one of the scenarios that has long been warned about during the pandemic: a winter surge during the respiratory illness season creating a strain on health care and impacting other services and businesses.
It also brings to mind some recent reports suggesting that the omicron variant may be a mostly milder strain of COVID. That may be true for some people on the individual level (although the spike in hospitalizations suggests it’s not so mild as some people believed), but there’s nothing mild about its cumulative impact across the board.
The bad news is that this area may be 2-3 weeks away from the surge’s peak, according to some medical experts. That will likely produce a high “churn” of people recovering while others are going down after testing positive. We could be running ragged for a little while.
The best approach is to get vaccinated or boosted and practice COVID defensive measures, as well as to keep others in mind as we navigate through this difficult time.
