Civic leaders everywhere tend to talk about so-called “quality of life” issues within their communities, and these are usually references to such things as schools, libraries, water parks, museums and so forth.

But last week, Yankton was able to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new facility that does not address “quality of life” so much as “quality of living.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.