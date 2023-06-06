Civic leaders everywhere tend to talk about so-called “quality of life” issues within their communities, and these are usually references to such things as schools, libraries, water parks, museums and so forth.
But last week, Yankton was able to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new facility that does not address “quality of life” so much as “quality of living.”
State and local officials gathered on May 31 as Yankton’s Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS) broke ground on a $26 million facility that will allow it to consolidate its mental health and drug treatment services. It is expected to be completed in 2025.
The new building is being erected adjacent to LCBHS’s Cedar Village Assistant Living facility on Shirley Bridge Avenue just off W. Highway 50. Chances are you may not be familiar with this site, and not simply because there was a recently removed line of trees standing between the Cedar Village and Highway 50.
But perhaps there’s something symbolic in that.
Mental health care has always been a nebulous issue, one better left avoided than confronted. It’s a realm of stigmas and painful silence. It is more widespread than we know, but so much harder to address and understand than we may realize. Being in Yankton, where we have the South Dakota Human Services Center, some of us may only perceive the extremes of the mental health issue while giving little notice to the shadows that can consume any of us for any reason.
The new LCBHS facility may go a long way to shine more light into that darkness, simply by becoming a more prominent symbol for care in this community. It will allow the private, non-profit LCBHS to bring together its various services under one roof; currently, there are four sites in town in which LCBHS practices, and some of these facilities aren’t exactly equipped for ever-changing modern demands.
LCBHS’s current services include outpatient care, youth and family care, alcohol and drug treatment, and Continuous Assistance Rehabilitation & Education services, all in facilities not built for these specific needs. The new site will allow LCBHS to expand its crisis care and substance detox beds, which will allow the facility to better deal with the growing drug issues that are surging across the country, including in this area.
Overall, the new facility will be an important step forward for overall health-care offerings in Yankton, which already boasts major regional health facilities. It will allow Lewis & Clark to expand its regional reach, which will be important for Yankton but even more so to areas where mental health issues may be underserved.
And the facility will allow the LCBHS to better address the unknowns, the mental health apparitions, that can impact the “quality of living” for anyone. It will not only offer better service to those who need it but also amplify the message that the help is there for those who want it.
As such, this will be a great addition to Yankton.
