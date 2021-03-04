March has returned, and this marks the first anniversary (which is next week) of when the COVID-19 pandemic landed on our heads like an anvil. As I think about that headache of a milestone, I’m reminded of the movie “Hoosiers.”
There’s nothing specifically, or even remotely, in that 1986 film, which tells of a small-town Indiana high school basketball team’s run to glory, that deals with anything resembling COVID-19.
However, back on Feb. 29 of last year, that movie was screened at Yankton’s Dakota Theatre, across the street from the Press & Dakotan, as part of a pep rally for the YHS Bucks and Gazelles basketball teams as they headed into postseason play. The theatre’s marquee advertised the event to everyone in the vicinity.
Two weeks later, COVID laid waste to the scheduling landscape, taking care of not only the state basketball tournaments the YHS teams had qualified for but also practically every other event anywhere across the country. That disruption included local plays like those staged at the Dakota Theatre. So the marquee remained unchanged for a long time. And every day for at least the next three months, I would come to work, look out my office window and see that marquee with “Hoosiers” still affixed to it. It eventually seemed like a fossil from some long-ago age, viewed from a desolate future time.
What I felt, I suppose, was a projection of the moment, a cry from a doomed March and a lost spring robbed of any trace of the eager hope they usually provide.
Now, a year later, I think back on all the worrying, the wondering and the hell that the pandemic has put us through. When it started, it felt akin to a military occupation: a shackling of life and spirit. I worried about what the P&D would do if COVID swept through our staff, or what I would do if Yankton or South Dakota went into lockdown. There was so much stuck in limbo, with so many more disruptions to come.
This March, the memories of last March have flooded back. (That verb reminds me of two Marches ago and the bomb cyclone, but that’s another nightmare for another time.) I’ve especially been thinking about the loss of more than 500,000 Americans, victims of the virus, who were here with us a year ago but aren’t now; there are only aching shadows where those souls should be.
And yet, I’m also seeing this March from a different perspective — one that’s brighter and more hopeful, and not simply because the Dakota Theatre marquee has been changed several times since last summer.
On Tuesday morning, I went to Mount Marty’s Cimpl Arena to shoot photos of the COVID-19 testing being done in conjunction with the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Championships. The evidence that something big was going on was clear even before I arrived. All over that part of town, I saw athletes, in groups or solo, out jogging in the mild morning air. For a moment, it struck me as odd, even though it fit in perfectly with what was going on. Then I realized: I was seeing life everywhere, running and jumping wherever it went, and I hadn’t really experienced that for such a long time.
When I arrived at the arena, I searched for an NAIA official who would help me with the photos. As I waited for her, I looked around the basketball court, where tables were set up and people were milling about, and it occurred to me that I hadn’t been in Cimpl since last winter. I told the official, “I don’t think I’ve been in here since ‘before.’” And she knew exactly what I meant.
It was true: I believe the last time I had been in Cimpl Arena for an actual event was for the “Battle of the Badges” basketball games in February 2020, seemingly moments before the pandemic arrived and before everything just stopped.
But on Tuesday, perhaps what I was seeing was the beginning of “after.” Watching the athletes warming up felt like I was watching the world healing. Being in Cimpl and being around people again was like rediscovering a past life.
Meanwhile, other news that day added to this growing optimism. It was announced that a deal between pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson and Merck could result in the U.S. potentially having enough COVID vaccines for every adult by the end of May, which would be a game changer. There are also rumblings that some local events derailed these last 12 months are aiming to return in the weeks and months ahead, if everything works out.
Frankly, I could spend this anniversary musing over everything that’s happened these past 12 months and thinking about how life used to be — the ghosts of before. But now I’m drawn to the hope of after. Something better is glowing on the horizon, brighter than it has for a long time. It’s starting to feel more like “before” again, which is something we all really need, like needing spring after a terrible winter.
Keeping care and caution continually in mind, I’m nevertheless so ready for what comes after all this.
