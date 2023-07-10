A new age with growing problems has compelled the Catholic diocese across the nation to look at different approaches to serving — and retaining — its parishes and their congregations.

Last week, the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese launched its “Set Ablaze” program, which aims to address the dwindling numbers in its rural parishes.

TruthFairy605
Yes indeed. “Polls have indicated that church attendance across the country has fallen through the years.”

No duh… Christian Hypocrisy hasn't gone unnoticed by the younger generation.

Young folks see Christians successfully fighting for the right to discriminate in our secular lives. Now Christian bigotry targets our friends and family whom the Church deems unworthy.

We see how the Church hides their pediphile clergy from Justice as they molest parishioners’ children by the thousands.

We see the Church refusing to respect the equality of women, whether by excusing sexual abuse or keeping them in subservient roles.

We see the Church supporting immoral, authoritarian leaders who pander to their aspirations to inflict their religious beliefs on the rest of us.

So if the “major purpose of “Set Ablaze” is to reinvigorate church participation” it will have to be the threat of that old Christian tradition of burning nonbelievers at the stake.

Because that’s what it will take to reverse this trend.

Slogans alone won’t do it, fellas.

