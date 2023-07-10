A new age with growing problems has compelled the Catholic diocese across the nation to look at different approaches to serving — and retaining — its parishes and their congregations.
Last week, the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese launched its “Set Ablaze” program, which aims to address the dwindling numbers in its rural parishes.
According to a story in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan, “Set Ablaze” is basically a team approach for pastoring to the estimated 125,000 Catholics living in eastern South Dakota. Locally, a team of four priests will be charged with pastoring to eight area churches. This includes the two Yankton churches, as well as Catholic churches in Springfield, Tabor, Tyndall, Scotland, Lesterville in and Idylwilde Church south of Freeman.
There are two pastorate groups in the Yankton area.
One major purpose of “Set Ablaze” is to reinvigorate church participation in the state.
Polls have indicated that church attendance across the country has fallen through the years, with the COVID-19 pandemic delivering a particularly hard blow. It has stretched across the board. A recent report showed that Protestant church attendance has fallen by 4% since 2020, while Catholic attendance has fallen 3%.
“Church attendance has been declining for a number of decades,” Sarah Ruble, Gustavus Adolphus College dean and professor of religion, told the Mankato Free Press last week. “It’s been happening for a while. This is an area (that) historians of religion have been talking about for a while. We’re trying to sort through why this is happening.”
This has compelled churches and religious group to “look for creative ways to keep people engaged and pursuing a larger purpose,” South Dakota News Watch reported in April.
The Sioux Falls Diocese’s “Set Ablaze” initiative sets to restructure pastoral assignments that will help maintain local parishes, which figures to be the best way to maintain and even build upon the foundations in place. The diocese currently has 72 priests serving 114 parishes.
“We need to get out and do more,” the Rev. Tom Anderson told the Press & Dakotan. “It’s not like it’s the first time the Catholic Church has done this. We don’t pretend this is a new idea, but it needs to be part of the process in how we’re going to meet the new age we’re in.”
That new age includes a general drop in the number of Americans who even identify as church members.
“Where in the past, everybody was a member of some church, we’re seeing more and more people who are unchurched and have no Christian background,” Anderson said.
Thus, the trend that the local diocese is facing is not an isolated issue by any means.
“Set Ablaze” is an effort to stimulate outreach with limited resources. One of the objectives of the new approach is to also ease the burden on the priests as they work to minister to their congregations, said the Rev. Scott Traynor, who was formerly assigned at Yankton’s St. Benedict Church but now works at the diocesan level.
“One emphasis is the healthiness, happiness and holiness of the clergy,” he said, adding that the team effort aims to produce “mutual encouragement” and connection among the team members.
This will be an interesting process to watch unfold, especially in the current environment in which churches in general everywhere are increasingly struggling to connect with their communities. The Diocese is trying something different, and they should be commended for thinking outside the box.
Yes indeed. “Polls have indicated that church attendance across the country has fallen through the years.”
No duh… Christian Hypocrisy hasn't gone unnoticed by the younger generation.
Young folks see Christians successfully fighting for the right to discriminate in our secular lives. Now Christian bigotry targets our friends and family whom the Church deems unworthy.
We see how the Church hides their pediphile clergy from Justice as they molest parishioners’ children by the thousands.
We see the Church refusing to respect the equality of women, whether by excusing sexual abuse or keeping them in subservient roles.
We see the Church supporting immoral, authoritarian leaders who pander to their aspirations to inflict their religious beliefs on the rest of us.
So if the “major purpose of “Set Ablaze” is to reinvigorate church participation” it will have to be the threat of that old Christian tradition of burning nonbelievers at the stake.
Because that’s what it will take to reverse this trend.
Slogans alone won’t do it, fellas.
