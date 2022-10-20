The Yankton County Commission dealt with several interesting agenda topics earlier this week, and one of them reflected what’s become a new fact of governing life in many places.
The commissioners spent a few minutes discussing the way their meetings are now viewed, or streamed, online. Meetings can currently be viewed on the county’s YouTube page. There was also talk of using the Zoom software that has become so ubiquitous the last couple of years that its name has also become a verb that most everyone immediately understands.
As we gradually assess all the ways COVID-19 has altered our lives, we’ll discover that some of those changes have been for the better. That’s not to downplay the pandemic; instead, it acknowledges that circumstances forced us to look at issues in new ways and come up with solutions that made a lot of practical sense.
Livestreaming events ranging from birthday parties and funerals to public meetings has become commonplace.
Unquestionably, this service, born of pandemic restrictions, can open up our governmental processes to more people, appealing to the convenience of being there without actually being there.
In the early days of the pandemic, workaround measures were needed to create a sense of normal business. (I have to admit that it feels strange to “look back” on days that still aren’t really gone. COVID-19 is still a fact of our lives, although we seem better able to cope with it and hopefully adjust for it.). Since local governments couldn’t shut down — in fact, they were more needed than ever — entities such as the city and county commissions/councils and school boards needed to conduct business and remain accessible without putting people in a potentially contagious environment. Extraordinary measures were deployed by some entities. I went to a couple of Yankton City Commission meetings at which there were only about 10 chairs set out, and they were positioned randomly around the meeting room to provide distancing; meanwhile, all the commissioners were participating remotely. Few members of the public physically attended, choosing instead to follow along online.
In Yankton, since the city, county and school meetings were being recorded anyway, it wasn’t a big step to regularly stream them live online. This allowed the public to follow along at home and even post questions and comments if the format allowed. (Also, it permitted the media to cover meetings remotely, something local reporters have done off and on for the last 2 1/2 years.)
Thus, this contingency plan, generated by pandemic concerns and protocols, has opened the door for more open and accessible local government.
The process hasn’t been perfect. Since it involves the “T” word (technology), there always seem to be a few glitches. Sometimes, the streaming doesn’t start on time, or it cuts out after a certain interval. (More than once, we’ve had reporters try to cover a meeting remotely from the office only to head to the meeting at the last second when the streaming wasn’t functioning properly.) If someone is speaking at a meeting and neglects to use or activate a microphone, the audio becomes frustratingly problematic for the streaming audience. Lags and delays in the transmissions can occur. There are likely many other things that I’ve forgotten or haven’t encountered yet.
Nevertheless, the process is now ingrained here, and Tuesday’s discussion suggests it won’t be going away. I would guess that the streaming of meetings will generally become a permanent and expected part of our governmental process. I say that without knowing exactly what other boards elsewhere are doing in this regard. A lot of them probably aren’t set up to stream meetings, while the process is relatively simple for others.
Given the variations in approach and attitude, I could also see a time when a more formal, standard protocol is considered for the streaming of public meetings. It may even be something taken up at the state level to ensure public access on a uniform basis.
Until then, many local boards are doing what they can to make this tool work for everyone — which is how you really want your government to function.
