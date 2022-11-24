Last Saturday, Nov. 19 marked the date in 1863 Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. It was 4 1/2 months after the devastating battle, and it was a foggy, cold morning. Lincoln arrived about 10 a.m. Around noon, the sun came out as the crowds gathered on a hill overlooking the battlefield. A military band played, a local preacher offered a long prayer, and the headlining orator, Edward Everett, spoke for more than two hours. Everett described the Battle of Gettysburg in great detail, and he brought the audience to tears more than once. When he finished, Lincoln spoke … for roughly two minutes.

Fewer than 300 words and only 10 sentences long, the Gettysburg Address is now considered one of the greatest speeches in American history. At a time when the nation was weakened and torn — split down the middle — and the very tenets of democracy were called into question, the U.S. was fortunate to have a president that recognized how crucial it was to find common ground that all could stand on. A space — literally and figuratively — to take pause, to grieve, to begin to heal. A starting point from which to take the first steps toward uniting once again as one nation, under God, indivisible.

