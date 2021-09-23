With the Hyundai World Archery Championships in town, Yankton is being exposed to new faces from across the globe. It’s a terrific experience just to be around all these people from other lands.
But we may sometimes lose sight of the subtle fact that we are cultural ambassadors, too.
This occurred to me Tuesday at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center while I paged through a handout that detailed for participants all the events and attractions associated with the tournaments and this weekend’s Archery Fest. At the corner of one page at the bottom of the schedule for today (Friday), I saw a photo of a Yankton High School football player and a girl in a YHS shirt, and they smiled from under the heading “Experience an American Homecoming!” A block of text briefly summarized the glories of a typical American football homecoming celebration, complete with bonfires, royalty and parades. And, as it happens, Yankton High School is celebrating its homecoming this week with such events. (And remember, it’s not just a Yankton homecoming — it’s an American homecoming ... so, no pressure there.)
So, this small blurb teased something that would most likely be a new cultural experience for many of the athletes and coaches in town right now.
It’s also something that probably wouldn’t have immediately occurred to most of us while we were wondering, “What are these people from all over the world going to do here while they’re in Yankton?”
As it turns out, more than we may have realized. We understandably tend to overlook the little, everyday items of our life here, so we don’t always appreciate how they may be seen through other eyes and global perspectives.
That certainly makes me look at the YHS homecoming, for instance, quite differently this time around.
It’s also a reminder that every place has something special to offer, and those who live there may not always be the best judges of what those offerings are.
Saturday’s scheduled performances by the popular Native American band Brule at Riverside Park are another example. The band has performed at Yankton’s Riverboat Days numerous times — it became a staple of the summer festival for many people — but it’s been a few years since the group was last here. Seeing Brule again, with its music and traditional dancers, will feel like old times for some people, but it will also be a completely new experience for others. And for fans who have seen the group many times before, it may also provide a fresh insight into the cultural message the group conveys with its performances.
The Archery Fest will feature vendors and other music, as well as a scale replica of Mount Rushmore to serve as a backdrop for the championship finals of the archery tournaments. Mount Rushmore is something that a lot of South Dakotans take for granted as just part of this place — albeit about six hours west of THIS particular place. Its symbolic representation here this weekend is a matter of state identity to the world — for many people, those four faces are the face of South Dakota — which is something we don’t always keep in mind.
All this will happen along the banks of the Missouri River, with the stately Meridian Bridge looming to the west. The river and the bridge are integral parts of this community, and they may be fascinating features to our foreign visitors. This is especially true of the bridge, a double-deck pedestrian structure that is often a treat for newcomers, no matter where they’re from. (During her Riverboat Days concert last month, singer Jo Dee Messina singled out her trip to the bridge with her family, so it does make an impression on people, even if we here are somewhat immune now to its magic.)
There are other things in and around this town and area that visitors may find captivating — the lake area, the Mead building, the DakotaDome and the National Music Museum in Vermillion, and the list goes on — that we only see in the most casual terms because they are part of who we are already.
(And none of that even factors in the NFAA archery center itself, which is a unique and amazing place whether you’re from the other side of the world or live just up the street.)
The Yankton area, it seems, does have something to offer the rest of the world besides the archery center, and it’s us. It’s our bridge, our culture, our river, our homecomings, our community. We are part of the package, too, and we should revel in that attention and fun responsibility.
