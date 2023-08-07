The number is 900.
That reportedly is the approximate number of unfilled jobs in the Yankton market right now.
And that’s a problem for everyone. It’s a problem for businesses trying to provide the best service they can to their customers. It’s a problem for manufacturers struggling to grow and meet supply demands in their fields. It’s a problem for a community that’s hoping to expand its tax base and grow its economy.
It’s an issue that local business leaders discussed with U.S. Sen. John Thune when he was in town last week for a Yankton Thrive function. And the lack of a deep labor pool was viewed as a primary problem facing everyone.
This is nothing new, of course, and it’s certainly not unique to this area. Manpower issues have been a problem for several years. South Dakota currently has an unemployment rate of 1.7%, which is at or nearly the lowest in the nation. But, as has been noted before here and elsewhere, the level of near-full employment means there aren’t enough workers for other jobs — like the 900 openings in Yankton.
How do we get more people here?
One possible solution is looking to immigrant workers coming to this country. This isn’t a new view either, as it’s been mentioned for at least a decade. It continues to loom as a major possibility, as well as a controversial one in some minds.
One aspect of this was discussed during Thune’s visit by Mount Marty University President Marc Long. The school has seen robust growth during the past five years, and part of that comes from an increase in foreign students.
“The students at Mount Marty from Central America and South America are making our programs better,” Long said. “They are outstanding students … and most of them want to stay after graduation.”
One issue he pointed to is the matter of international student visas. The COVID-19 pandemic created bottlenecks that have hindered the flow of foreign students. Also, NPR reported last week that the U.S. denied 35% of all visa applicants last year, the highest number in decades. An increasing number of the denials occur with potential students from India.
On the other hand, nearly a million foreign students did come to the U.S. last year, which represented a solid rebound from the pandemic years.
Still, visa difficulties up the line can cause problems in places like Mount Marty and Yankton.
“The visa situation is a challenge for our international students,” Long said. “They want to stay and work after graduation. …
“So, is there anything we can do, from an employment perspective, to encourage students to stay?” he asked Thune. “They are highly educated and will help build our workforce.
That pipeline provided by MMU is only one piece of what must be a broader answer. (Yankton Thrive’s push to provide more affordable housing is another part of the solution.) But the potential provided by the school to bolster the local workforce is important, and the visa issue is a matter that’s worth following closely. Yankton, and so many communities like it, have a real stake in what happens.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.