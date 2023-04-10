This week saw the Legislature continue the discussion of the governor’s school finance and tax package.

LB 243, as amended by the Revenue Committee, would make a series of changes aimed at easing the financial impact of increasing property tax valuations on Nebraska’s local property taxpayers. Among the changes proposed, the measure would increase the minimum amount of relief granted under the Property Tax Credit Act to $388 million in tax year 2024 and $560 million by tax year 2029. This amount would then grow by the percentage increase in the total assessed value of all real property statewide over the prior year. LB 243 would also remove the 5% cap on the growth of the state income tax credit program granted on local property tax payments under the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act and let the credit keep pace with the valuation changes. Other changes include (a) placing a new soft cap on K-12 school district spending growth at three percent of total revenue growth, (b) reinstating a fourth member to the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission to reduce the backlog of property tax valuation appeals at the state level, and (c) removing Nebraska’s regional community colleges from the local property tax rolls and funding them with state tax dollars — a tax shift of about $300 million. LB 243 was debated for eight hours before senators invoked cloture and advanced the bill to Select File on a 41-1 vote.

