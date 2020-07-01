This is a big day for Mount Marty and for Yankton.
This is the day that Mount Marty College officially transforms into Mount Marty University. The name change reflects the tremendous evolution the school has seen in recent years.
But, in a way, it’s not a game-changing moment for the school or community. Instead, today is a symbolic milestone of what’s been done, as well as a guide to what’s ahead.
And it’s big for Yankton because a growing, vibrant Mount Marty University (let’s call it MMU, which is going to be hard to get used to) is nothing but good news for this community.
The name change further enhances MMU’s profile, which has soared greatly the last few years with some ambitious changes on various levels. It ranges from bolstering academic programs and research facilities to building a new fieldhouse and residence hall, from unveiling football and archery programs to building academic relationships overseas. The “Momentum” banners that are part of the school’s campus give you the message of the moment, the buzzword for aggressive progress.
Today, Yankton also becomes a university town, which is not insignificant.
The school’s growth means it will be bringing in more students. A story in today’s Press & Dakotan reports that freshman applications are up 50% over last year and transfer applications are up 27%. That means more kids coming to Yankton, which means more money being spent in Yankton stores and more part-time employee help for Yankton businesses. That will be a good economic shot in the arm for the community.
Mount Marty is bringing other things to the table.
For instance, the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, scheduled to be finished later this summer, will be a major addition not only to the school but also the community. This 100,000-square-foot facility can have significant use beyond indoor track meets or athletic training. It can also function as a major public gathering space — indeed, it could be viewed as the convention center this community has craved and dreamed of since at least the 1980s. (Of course, it could be argued that Yankton now has TWO such major facilities, if you also count the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center for such a use.)
Bringing in more students will also expand the pool of people who may, potentially, stay in this area upon graduation, which is not uncommon with many graduates. Again, that could be a potential major boost.
All this has been years in development, and it has definitely changed the momentum, the energy and the perception of what we (now) used to call MMC.
For MMU, there are new doors opening and new horizons to explore.
So, the new name does not by itself change anything. But it certainly reflects what this school has become. It’s exciting to see, and it bodes well for the future of the school and the town that hosts it.
