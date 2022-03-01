As the world aligns on many levels to retaliate against Russia for invading Ukraine, financial pain has emerged as the chief non-military weapon. Numerous sanctions have been imposed on Moscow, with many nations and institutions also targeting Russian oligarchs with new sanctions to make their financial pain a pressure point on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The oligarchs reportedly have money stowed away in many places, and that may well include South Dakota, which is one of the prime cash havens in the world.
If that’s the case, what is this state doing about it?
As you recall, the leaked “Pandora Papers” last fall revealed South Dakota to be one of the world’s more popular hiding places for international wealth from taxation, thanks to the state’s purposely opaque financial disclosure and trust laws. The state’s murky trust funds have ballooned to an estimated $360 billion over the last decade. Because of South Dakota’s global renown in this dubious realm, it wouldn’t be surprising if some of that Russian money is stashed in this state.
South Dakota officials need to look into this, as a matter now of global security.
As the political blog Dakota Free Press put it last week, “The state should immediately freeze those assets and investigate any connections between those owners and the Russian government. If the state finds any Russian assets connected to Putin’s war machine, the state should dissolve those trust contracts, seize the Russian assets and provide legal immunity to the lawyers who help us confiscate those assets.”
At this juncture, we’ve seen little action in this regard.
The Associated Press reported Monday that, while many states are taking action against Russian interests, South Dakota is not among them. A story noted that Gov. Kristi Noem, along with fellow GOP governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis of Florida, are instead “mostly (taking) aim at President Joe Biden rather than issuing executive orders targeting Russia. They criticized his energy policies and said that had made it difficult to slap sanctions on Russia’s exports of oil and gas.” But other states are responding more vigorously, including North Dakota looking into pulling its investments from Russia, and Iowa calling for the removal of Russian-sourced alcohol from stores.
Meanwhile, South Dakota lawmakers are in Pierre conducting business as you read this. While it’s too late to introduce new legislation for this session, perhaps other actions can be taken now at the Capitol to shed some light into this particular fiscal secrecy at such an extraordinary moment.
Or perhaps the laws protecting these trusts are too impenetrable for any action to be taken.
Or perhaps the will to disrupt what some see as a good thing simply isn’t there.
But in this dangerous time of international crisis, cyber-threats and even nuclear saber rattling — at a moment when lives are literally at stake — if we’re unable or unwilling to oversee the anonymous global cash that’s poured into this state as a means of hiding wealth, South Dakota has a bigger problem on its hands than maintaining this morally ambiguous financial black hole that we’ve so cleverly created.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.