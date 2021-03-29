Greetings, P&D readers!
If you have driven by Pathways at all over the last month, you probably noticed a lot more commotion than usual. Basement construction is going well and the workers are making great progress! Please excuse our mess during the expansion. We expect everything to be buttoned up by May. So far, demolition has been completed, sewer lines have been replaced, the alley stairwell foundation has been poured and doorways have been cut out of the foundation. In addition, the basement rooms have been studded. Soon enough, we’ll see them come to life. As you are reading this, the water main and plumbing are being replaced in order to meet the increased water demands of our expanded facility. While that all might not sound like much, there are a lot of moving parts to this process. Our general contractor and companies doing the work have done a top-notch job so far.
I am excited to announce that we have received the full amount of the quoted $296,477 for the basement renovations! We owe a huge thank you to the many individuals and businesses that donated to our Expansion Campaign. Their names can be seen on our 2020 annual report, which is now available for viewing on our website (www.yanktonpathways.org).
In terms of shelter operations, we have seen slower months so far this year. We don’t have an explanation for why, but we see it as a positive thing. As I write this, however, our waiting list is starting to climb again. We look forward to the day our basement is complete and we can begin operations.
A quick reminder about our donation process: if you wish to donate something to Pathways, our “Needs list” is located on our website at www.yanktonpathways.org/give. To arrange a time to deliver, please contact us at 665-8994. One of our staff or volunteers will then meet you at our storage unit, which is housed at 920 Broadway Ave (northeast corner of the building). Our goal is to keep donation deliveries to Wednesdays and Fridays each week.
I look forward to sharing more updates next month. For more detailed updates (and pictures) about the construction project, subscribe to our newsletter at our website!
———
February Statistics
• Emergency Shelter
Forty unduplicated people received shelter in February for a total of 551 shelter nights. The 40 people broke down to 12 individual men, 7 individual women and 7 families with 11 children.
Twenty-one clients successfully completed our program and moved into stable housing. 3 clients were removed due to rule violations. 16 clients carried over into March.
Our waiting list sits at 41 people: 14 individual men, 7 individual women and 7 families with 6 children.
• Homeless Prevention
There were no HP enrollments in February. The CDC Eviction Moratorium has made HP activities exceedingly difficult. One enrollment was closed out for program completion.
• Rapid Rehousing
Seven households began Rapid Rehousing in February (6F, 2M, 4C). RH services totaled $6,360. Four households were exited for program completion.
• Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP)
Four households (3F, 1M, 2C) received $2,192 in deposit assistance in February. One household was literally homeless at the time of application. One household was fleeing domestic violence at the time of application. Two households were at-risk of homelessness. Three of the four households exited to public or RH subsidies.
• Success Story
Connie and her 14-year-old son came to Pathways in February. They had experienced homelessness once before in their past when her son was very young. At that time, they were kicked out of their home by the son’s father, who suffered from alcoholism. Since then, they had remained relatively stable. However, that all changed when Connie’s fiancé passed away. They were living in his house and Connie was in line to become the owner of the house. Her fiancé’s son managed to gain legal ownership of the house, and Connie and her son were forced to leave. They came to Yankton because Connie has family here. They stayed with family for a short period of time, but were only allowed so long due to housing restrictions.
Connie and her son entered Pathways and were connected with the services they needed. Her son was enrolled in the Yankton School District and immediately adjusted well to the new setting. They remained at Pathways long enough to save some money, build a good nest egg and find stable housing. They now live in a small community just outside of Yankton and continue to do well.
• Current Needs
We are looking for Volunteer Advocates! These individuals are responsible for working behind our front desk and ultimately assisting clients with general necessities. Duties may include answering the phone, taking messages, and frequent communications with clients. If you have an interest in helping, especially if you have some extra time, please reach out to Jesse at jbailey@yanktonpathways.org, or call 605-665-8994.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
