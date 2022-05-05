Yankton Area Arts (YAA) continues to prep and plan for summer activities that get underway at the end of this month with the 30th Annual Kids Art Fest! More on that later in this article.
G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery will feature two exhibits this month. Currently on display is an exhibit by Sioux Falls artist Jensen Twite. “So it Was/So it is Now” is a nostalgic exploration of childhood memories.
“When a viewer sees one of my pieces, I hope it brings them nostalgic feelings about being a kid and just being, playing,” Twite wrote.
The exhibit features black and white photography, colored pencil drawings, digital photography, and mixed media pieces. This exhibit is on display through May 17 with a special exhibit honoring the artist Friday, May 6, from 5-7 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public. To learn more about this exhibit visit YanktonAreaArts.org.
Following Twite’s exhibit is a specially curated display by two individuals using the arts in their healing and grief processes. Jennifer Case was diagnosed with a brain tumor and is using art to decrease stress. After being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, she began freely expressing herself with markers and watercolors, but her favorite was hanging paper sculptures.
“I like them for their bright colors and the fact they’re crumpled card stock paper and I could really let out some anger over my tumor when crumpling up the paper,” Case wrote.
Craig Nearman uses acrylics, oils, or whatever he has near to paint realistic subject matter that he finds in nature.
“After my wife’s sudden passing in 2016, I was awakened to God’s mission for my life. I now use my art to express love through the symbolism contained therein,” he wrote.
“The Art of Healing” exhibit will be on display May 19-June 28 with a special reception honoring the artists on Friday, June 3, from 5-7:30 p.m.
Three cheers for summer! As I mentioned earlier, YAA will be celebrating the 30th annual Kids Art Fest on Tuesday, May 31, from 5-7:30 p.m. The Kids Art Fest is an annual celebration sponsored by nearly a dozen local organizations who offer FREE make and take arts and crafts projects perfect for elementary aged children. This year, Ms. Amy, an Iowa face painter and balloon artist, will be helping us celebrate in sparkly style. Additionally, there will be a drawing for at home art supply baskets! It truly will be a celebration of kids and art! All are welcome to join us! The Kids Art Fest is sponsored by the Yankton Parks and Recreation Department, United Way, and Avera!
Following Kids Art Fest, we’ll all head over to the amphitheater for the kick-off of the Summer Concert Series brought to you by YAA, the City of Yankton, and the Yankton Parks and Recreation Department. The Yankton Area Summer Band (YASB) is an all-volunteer band made up of 50-100 area musicians ranging from middle school students to seasoned amateur and professional musicians. The YASB is managed by local high school band educator Gwen Wenisch who has been playing with the summer band since she was in eighth grade. The concert series is free every Tuesday night throughout the summer at 8:00pm at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
Mark your calendars now for a new family-friendly fundraiser for Yankton Area Arts! We will be hosting a patriotic picnic in the park on Tuesday, July 12. All are welcome to join in on the fun! There will be lawn games, a community art creation, a silent auction, and food provided by River’s Edge. Additionally, raffle tickets will be available starting on May 31 for a picnic quilt created by the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild. The night will be capped off with the 8 p.m. YASB concert with special guests, Mission Essential Brass, the South Dakota National Guard performance ensemble. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information!
Yankton Area Arts is getting closer to securing the GAR Hall long term, but we still need your help! In October, we launched a Dollars for Doors campaign to raise funds to update and repair the doors of G.A.R. Hall and add period appropriate structures like an awning to offer weather protection. Because of the historic nature of the doors and the building, these updates will be costly but will secure our building and ensure YAA’s longevity in this notable Yankton treasure. We have a goal of raising $25,000 for the entire project and thanks to many donors in our community and beyond, we have raised over $10,000 so far! You can be a part of this important campaign by making a donation to the Dollars for Doors campaign by visiting YanktonAreaArts.org or by texting Dollars4Doors to 44-321.
YAA is always seeking volunteers to serve on some of our committees, help in the office or in the gallery, or promote fundraising efforts throughout the year. Committee involvement includes but is not limited to event planning and organization, marketing, facility updates, education, fundraising, membership recruitment, and so much more! Contact us to find out more at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at 605-665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
