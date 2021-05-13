The looming debut of the Huether Family Aquatics Center should have big consequences for Yankton, one of which occurred to me this week.
Some information came across our radar that there will be a weekly series of entertainment programs later this coming summer called “Kids in the Park.” It will feature everything from activities to music, not to mention the chance to simply get kids outdoors for some fun.
When I initially glanced at this information and saw the word “park,” my default reaction was to envision these events being held at the Riverside Park amphitheater.
But in fact, this series will be held at Fantle Memorial Park. It’s scheduled to take place on Saturday mornings just before the aquatics center, which is also located in the park, opens for daily business.
This realization struck me as 1) a little surprising, 2) cool and 3) overdue.
The aquatics center should focus a new spotlight on Memorial Park, an attractive green space that sometimes doesn’t get the attention and appreciation it deserves.
To be sure, this park certainly DOES get used, but it never seems to draw the kind of events that Riverside Park, with its magnificent surroundings, usually attracts.
But now, with Yankton replacing its old rectangular pool with a state-of-the-art aquatic facility, Memorial Park could become a much busier place.
For the record, I’ve said this before.
The first time was 10 years ago next month when Yankton held a large portion of its 150th anniversary celebration at Memorial Park with a pair of concerts. The park was configured in an intriguing way, with a large professional stage erected at the north end near the water tower and a sprawling corridor flowing to the south, with vendors and information booths lining either side. This version of Memorial Park struck me as potentially the best outdoor music venue in the area.
This was proven, I felt, when Yankton’s Ribfest began its brief — but ultimately ill-fated — run at the park a few years later. I’ll always think of this as the Ribfest concept at its best and most promising. There was room for bigger musical acts, lots of fans, vendors and activities, and there was still space to spread out. The first year was a big success, and I saw a marvelous future at this site.
But then came the year when storms washed out the music headliner, and it changed everything for reasons that (mostly) had nothing to do with the park. Ribfest wound up moving elsewhere and ran into issues that eventually sidelined it until the concept was rebooted back in the downtown area. Nevertheless, I felt Memorial Park itself had shown its value.
The one “drawback” to the park is that it’s so open and accessible, and so centrally located, that it’s nearly impossible to charge admission for an event, which was later tried (unsuccessfully) when Ribfest went elsewhere. If Memorial Park ever becomes the kind of music venue it showed itself to be a decade ago, it would probably have to be a free event with corporate sponsors backing it. It’s a topic I hope is explored again someday,
Now, the park will have the added feature of the aquatics center, which would make an all-day festival — even one that perhaps doesn’t necessarily center so much on music — a great family-friendly draw.
But first things first.
With the aquatics center, I believe Memorial Park could become a go-to location for more events. (As an aside, during the Missouri River flooding of 2011, I recall hearing a rumor that Riverboat Days might possibly be moved to Memorial Park that year should Riverside Park face flooding issues. I don’t know how serious that was, but Memorial Park could have handled it, although parking would have been a nightmare.) People might actually start seeing the park as something more than a place for disc golf or a leisurely walk, or as the home of Yankton’s war memorial and the Avenue of Flags on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Park space says a lot about a community and how much value it places on quality-of-life issues. Yankton already has a great park system, and Memorial Park has always been its quiet cornerstone. Now, with the aquatics center, people may discover how special the park really is and how much potential is there.
