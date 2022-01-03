The arrival of 2022 finds governing bodies such as the Yankton City Commission and Yankton County Commission facing numerous challenges and opportunities.
Both are working in an extraordinary environment in which large amounts of federal relief funding are available to both the state and local levels. Thus, local entities have an opportunity to address some nagging issues that might otherwise put an excessive strain on their budgets.
The Yankton City Commission has settled on a path forward with its wastewater treatment plant, choosing (wisely) to update and renovate the existing facility for $44 million rather than try to relocate it somewhere else (and at an undetermined location) for twice the money. That decision was made just last month, in part because there is a looming late-January deadline to seek those federal relief funds for the project, which must be completed in four years — thus, there wasn’t a lot of turnaround time either to apply for the money or get the details and plans for the project in line. While the possibility of converting the current site to commercial purposes seemed alluring (although, from all accounts, there has been little interest expressed in this), the opportunity to get this much-needed project done with some federal funding is too great to pass up.
The Yankton County Commission is pursuing the replacement of four bridges over the James River. Unfortunately, they were all built within a few years of each other many decades ago, and all of them are facing issues now. There are also numerous roads and other bridges in the county that need help. Last week, Commission Chair Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan that some federal funds will be used to that end.
Meanwhile, both the city and county entities have established frameworks for the looming implementation of medicinal marijuana in the state. Those frameworks are divergent, but they are both at the mercy of what happens at the state level, both in terms of final approval of license applications and whatever changes lawmakers may make to the process in the coming session. No doubt, this will be followed closely by local officials and prospective local applicants.
Both boards are also facing issues with inflation, such as worker pay and higher overall costs. What happens with inflation at the national level, one way or another, will have a big effect locally.
Meanwhile, the rising surge of the omicron variant may also have an impact on both commissions, as well as the Yankton School Board, in various ways. This will also have to be monitored during the next couple of months.
Other issues will certainly loom, but these are some of the biggest and most immediate concerns as the storylines for the New Year gradually come into focus.
