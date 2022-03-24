The 2022 Legislative Session ended Thursday, March 10, with the passage of the 2023 Fiscal Year Budget, HB 1310. The House and Senate each approved budget, 59-10 and 31-1, respectively.
Education, health care organizations and state employees received a 6% increase in funding. By state law, the Legislature is required to increase education funding by 3% or the rate of inflation, whichever is less. The 6% increase is a significant — but necessary — investment in all three groups, considering the high inflation we are currently experiencing. South Dakota’s revenue has been high due to COVID-related Federal fund increases flowing into the state.
In addition to the previously mentioned increases, a number of one-time appropriations were made which will benefit all areas of the state. Local government infrastructure allocations will increase for road, water and sewer projects. Housing has been a well-known problem for years, and HB 1033 puts $200 million into housing infrastructure. HB 1033 received unanimous support in the Senate but narrowly passed the House.
The investments made by South Dakota this year will benefit the state for a long time, in both cities and rural areas. South Dakota is doing well, and we should keep striving to make it even stronger.
Veto Day will be held Monday, March 28.
I can be contacted at 605-660-6468 or kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov
