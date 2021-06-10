I’ve been grudgingly coming to terms lately with the reality that the COVID-19 pandemic is going to be with us for a long time to come, although perhaps not always in strictly viral terms.
For example, the past few weeks, our newspaper has been getting an unusual number of obituary death notices for people who passed away several months ago. This is not surprising. These people died while pandemic precautions still hung over our lives, and now that the situation has eased, friends and family can safely gather for more traditional, personal rituals. The fact that it’s summer probably further fuels this, as people can now more easily make plans and travel greater distances to pay those respects and share those memories — those things they couldn’t do at what normally would have been the appropriate time.
That’s one example of how COVID-19 continues to impact us, and why it will be with us for quite some time.
The pandemic generally changed us and our lives. It changed how we thought about crowds, for example, and it changed how we make our plans. Even with the pandemic apparently (and hopefully) on the decline in this vaccination phase of the storm — even with the medical reasons for all those changes now fading — we still must deal with what COVID has done to us.
We all yearn to get back to pre-COVID normal, but that process won’t be like flipping on a light switch. It cannot be that simple, for reasons that surely vary from person to person.
In my case, those obituaries make me think about some dark times. They take me back to last fall — at the height, or nadir, of the COVID surge in this region — when the Press & Dakotan, like many other papers, was receiving an avalanche of full obituaries, service notices and pending notices practically on a daily basis for several weeks. Some days, it was hard to find the room for all of them. (We even had to resort to putting obituaries on our Life page, a design irony I had always tried to avoid until I simply couldn’t.) Not all of those deaths were related to COVID, but almost every service was impacted in some way by pandemic constraints; thus, many services were scheduled to be held “at a later date,” which seems to be now.
Of course, I was always well aware that each obituary represented someone who was no longer here, either because of COVID or for other reasons, but couldn’t have the sendoff or the closure the family desired because of the pandemic. Holding the service “at a later date” was one answer. However, that decision may also make that family go through the grieving process all over again to some degree.
In that respect, the COVID crisis still clings to us.
The pandemic will remain with us in other ways.
Schools are still grappling with the proper way to deal with masking and vaccinations. From the outside, this may seem easy to address, but the decisions come with consequences that won’t go away so easily, especially for at-risk students and their families.
The concept of consumer supply and demand remains a knotty area. Have you tried to purchase lumber lately? Or furniture? Or a new bicycle? Or a used car? Have you gone to a store to occasionally find that the product you’re looking for is missing? Many industries are still trying to get their production back up to speed, and this may be a hindrance for quite a while.
Have you ever been berated for wearing a mask? Or not wearing a mask? These have become touchy issues, although that divisiveness somehow misses the point. Still, it will probably continue to remain a delicate issue.
The same thing, I fear, may happen in regard to your vaccination status, or lack of it, as we decide what qualifies as a safe environment.
Also, how will very young children who’ve been cooped up in relative isolation during the pandemic deal with larger crowds, which may be new experiences for them?
How will the elderly or people with underlying health issues react to those same crowd issues?
There are many questions like that swarm around us, and asking them will also part of our post-COVID lives.
But that’s not a completely bad thing. As much as I wish I could blink these past 14 months out of my memory, we do need to remember these experiences and what they say about us. Those stubborn loose, clingy threads of this pandemic may still teach us a few things in the days to come.
