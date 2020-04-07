As the battle against COVID-19 is being fought, our nation is experiencing an unprecedented time of uncertainty. Fear regarding physical health and the wellbeing of family and friends, changes in employment, school and social functions, and financial strain are common. It is critically important to understand that none of us are immune to the effect of the stress. We are all coping with increased stress simply because of the changes we have had to make in our daily lives. Mental exhaustion and some emotional turmoil are common and normal responses in the face of such unprecedented change.
It is important to take care of our emotional health during this unprecedented time. Common responses include fear, sadness and irritability associated with a sense of hopelessness or with the mental exhaustion. Such responses are normal and expected in the face of such unprecedented changes in our daily life. Important steps that each of us can take to cope include:
1) Keep oneself educated. Do not be afraid to ask questions.
2). Connect with others. Use the telephone, email and texting to keep in contact with friends and family. Use social media and other internet platforms to stay connected if available.
3). Share your feelings about what you are experiencing with supportive others.
4). Take care of yourself. Put off unneeded change to avoid additional stress as possible. Take time to engage in activities that are relaxing for you.
4). Get good rest. Practice good sleep hygiene.
5). Maintain a positive mental attitude. Help others if you are able.
Those of us who are older, have chronic illness or pre-existing mental disorders, children and teens, and healthcare workers may respond more strongly to the COVID-19 related stressors according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Any prolonged changes (2-4 weeks) in emotions, sleep, appetite and/or concentration may indicate an extreme reaction to stress and suggest the need for a consultation with a health care provider. Similarly, exacerbation of chronic health issues, increase in the use of alcohol, drug use, or tobacco as a response to the increase in stress may suggest a need to consult with a health care provider. Also, any overwhelming stress that interferes with functioning or results in thoughts of death or suicide indicate the need for urgent care.
Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services, Inc. (LCBHS), the local and regional community behavioral health center, is available with a staff of specialists to meet individual and family needs during this time. LCBHS is continuing to schedule appointments at our outpatient locations and is offering options for virtual visits. Virtual visits may be scheduled for those individuals who have a home computer, tablet or phone with an internet browser and connections. Appointments may also be scheduled by telephone in some instances. A behavioral health specialist is available for urgent care 24 hours per day, 7 days per week by calling telephone numbers 605-665-4606 or 1-800-765-3382.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.