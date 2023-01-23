Waves On The West Side

Westside Lake has evolved into a ducks-and-geese pond and a fishing hole for youngsters. Originally, the man-made lake was to be a swimming pool and ice skating rink when it was completed in 1933.

 P&D Archive Photo

EDITOR’S NOTE: The glitches that have occurred with the renovation of the pond at Westside Park have delayed the completion of that project. However, problems with the pond are nothing new. This column was written by the late Bob Karolevitz as part of his “Yankton: The Way It Was” series for the Press & Dakotan. It was first published Feb. 14, 2000.

