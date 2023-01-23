Waves On The West Side

EDITOR’S NOTE: The glitches that have occurred with the renovation of the pond at Westside Park have delayed the completion of that project. However, problems with the pond are nothing new. This column was written by the late Bob Karolevitz as part of his “Yankton: The Way It Was” series for the Press & Dakotan. It was first published Feb. 14, 2000.
Yanktonians today tend to take the lake at Westside Park for granted, but it wasn’t always there.
The city in 1933 — then with a population of about 6,000 — was outgrowing its municipal swimming pool at Tripp Park between Broadway and Cedar; and it was seeking an ice-skating rink to replace the Garfield Park field on Walnut which was no longer being flooded.
The Great Depression was in its third year, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal was trying to overcome the economic woes which had already reached South Dakota. That’s when Federal Emergency Relief (FER) funds became available, and Yankton officials decided to use the money to do something about the local deficiency.
The so-called tourist park on the west side of town was considered an ideal location for an artificial lake and an adjoining athletic field. The area was then used primarily as a camping ground for traveling motorists, many of them heading for Oregon or California to relocate where they heard there were jobs and no bread lines. Yankton had provided rustic showers, restrooms, a communal kitchen and small fireplaces for the travelers when motels were scarce, and families couldn’t afford hotels and restaurants.
By September of 1933, excavation had begun. Workers with horse-drawn scrapers dug out an area some 440 feet long and 175 feet wide. A small island was left in the middle where two large cottonwood trees were preserved.
The project was delayed more than once when FER funds were exhausted. However, work was resumed when other government allotments were received.
The weather was disruptive, too, although the men weren’t working when a vicious dust storm — described by old-timers as the region’s worst — occurred on Sunday, Nov. 12. The storm turned “day into night,” as the Press and Dakotan reported, and clouds of dust from the lake site added to the volume which blew across the town.
Work began again, though, as crews under City Engineer Arthur A. Loft hurried to get the job done in time for skating. There was concern that if a better alternative was not provided, many young people might take chances on flimsy ice on the Missouri or Jim rivers.
Several carloads of flat stones were laid along the edges of the excavation, with no concrete being used because there wouldn’t be a current or wash when water was added. The water was to come from the city’s artesian well east of Green Street on Sixth, which was somewhat of an engineering problem because of the lay of the land.
Pipe was installed; and, after the initial pumping, a siphoning action was depended upon to lift the water over the rise between the pump house and the lake. Then on Dec. 4, the P&D said:
“The new lake in the tourist park located on west Fifth Street has been completed. …It will probably take more than a week to fill [it] at the rate the water is running, but whether or not it is filled, there will be a skating surface as soon as frigid weather arrives and freezes the pond.”
It was estimated that 322,500 cubic feet of water — nearly 2.5 million gallons — would be necessary to fill the lake, not counting some seepage which was expected to occur.
Officials didn’t plan on what would eventually happen, however.
Almost immediately, the lake sprung a leak. A thin vein of sand below the bed south of the island began to carry off water faster than the well could deliver it. A trench was quickly dug and filled with clay which provided a temporary solution, at least enough to accommodate skaters after a freeze occurred.
But there would be greater problems to come.
Before the 1934 swimming season, the water drained out of the lake twice. Park department employees thought they had sealed the leakage, and on May 28 a “puddle party” was organized to finish the job. Eighty youngsters in swimming suits — under the direction of Chester A. Beaver and Lydia Bigler — were instructed to trample down the sand which had been added to the mud bottom.
Apparently they were successful, and after a hard morning’s “work,” they were treated to hot dogs, ice cream and cake. By May 31, the lake was full enough for swimming, and Maurice White was hired as the lifeguard for the summer. A diving tower had been erected on the south end where there was a depth of 10 feet. Non-swimmers could use the shallow section to the north.
Unfortunately, a permanent solution had not been found and, in the spring of 1935, the problem of the leaky lake was worse than ever. Property owners to the south complained that the seepage was doing damage to their land. Arthur Ellerman, the city’s water commissioner, ordered the intake water turned off until the leak could be plugged. Some citizens urged a bond issue to pay for paving the lake to solve the dilemma once and for all.
This time, a trench 75 feet long, two feet wide and 12½ feet deep was dug and filled with clay and sawdust. It worked reasonably well, and once again swimming resumed — but not for long.
On July 8, both the Tripp Park pool and the Westside Lake were closed when two youngsters were admitted to Sacred Heart Hospital with typhoid fever. Dr. Eli M. Morehouse, the county health officer, thought the fever came from swimming places outside the city, but the pools were ordered closed as a precautionary measure.
The Tripp Park facility was opened again after drainage and double-chlorination, but the local daily reported that “the opening of the Westside park pool was dire.” Dr. Morehouse added that “all mud-bottom swimming places are likely to be unsafe and contaminated.”
Despite his warning, the Westside Lake was utilized for swimming through the extreme heat of the Dirty Thirties. But a notable change was taking place. Originally, the lake was stocked with bullheads and blue gills, but gradually individuals added northern pike, carp and other larger fish.
What had started as a project to provide relief employment, park beautification, a swimming pool and an ice skating rink evolved into a fishing lake for youngsters.
Just how far that change had come was evident on June 21, 1941, when more than 6 inches of rain fell on the Yankton area in a brief period. Marne Creek was flooded, and Westside Lake overflowed. The Press and Dakotan of June 23 revealed:
“Fish were washed out on the pavements, and A.C. Ellerman picked up a good-sized bass at the corner of Fourth and Maple streets, about three and a half blocks from the pool. [More] fish were picked up at other points.”
Today Westside Lake produces catfish of considerable size for youthful anglers, and it is home to a seemingly growing collection of ducks and geese. Obviously, it no longer is what it was planned to be.
