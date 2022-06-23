OK, I was actually surprised.
When the South Dakota Senate backed both articles of impeachment against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg at Tuesday’s trial in Pierre, it wasn’t the outcome I expected.
It’s not that I thought the case against the AG was flimsy or without merit. Quite the contrary.
I just didn’t think there would be enough lawmakers — two-thirds of them were needed to convict — willing to take that step.
And I know of other people who were similarly skeptical.
The things is, that doubt wasn’t based on the facts and legal minutiae of the case.
Instead, it was based simply on what many South Dakotans have occasionally come to expect from our lawmakers.
I’ve dwelled on this a lot because, as we’ve seen the last few years, the people we elect to represent us don’t always function the way we believe they should. That’s surely a subjective assessment, but the objective reasons why are long, ranging from a publicly approved ethics measure that lawmaker took to court to scuttle, to marijuana laws approved by voters that legislators have been in no particular hurry to enact. Such matters have conspired to temper our expectations.
That was at work in the attorney general’s situation, which at its heart was a tragedy but then needlessly turned into cold political theater, the details of which don’t need to be aired here yet again.
After the attorney general of the state killed a pedestrian in a vehicular accident along a dark highway in September 2020, there were those who were a little frustrated that it took 11 months for the matter to work through the courts and that all of the charges Ravnsborg faced were based on how he operated the vehicle, not that he killed someone. And those charges were just misdemeanors, thanks to how state laws were written.
There was more exasperation evident when a nine-person House committee assessing the case recommended that Ravnsborg not be impeached. The 7-2 party-line vote (which was a conspicuous divide) further fueled those frustrated feelings, for we’ve seen what happens here (and elsewhere) when one party basically calls all the shots in state government. The checks and balances can get out of whack, and that can produce a sense of public disconnection with the process at the capitol.
When the full House subsequently decided to impeach anyway, it was with the bare minimum of votes needed. This is what shaped my expectation for the trial. That close vote didn’t bode well for the prosecution when they took the case to the Senate. I think if you had asked people to place bets on the trial’s outcome, most of the money would have been slotted on acquittal.
On Tuesday, just from following reporters and political observers on social media, there were moments when conviction seemed in doubt, at least on the first article of impeachment.
But then that first article got the two-thirds margin it needed, albeit without a vote to spare, and the second article breezed through, as did articles to bar Ravnsborg from ever running for state office again.
That was a genuine surprise, and because of that, perhaps it restored a little faith in a system that has been viewed, fairly or unfairly, as not being all that it seemed or should be.
The outcome was seen as a triumph. It was a victory for the victim’s family, which was seeking justice and public accountability. And it was a victory for the public to see the system hold an elected official to a standard of principles.
Ultimately, though, no one really won. While the verdict may give some people satisfaction, it’s far from a joyous situation.
A person is still dead, and that will never be undone.
Another person must live with the consequences of his actions (and inactions) that cascaded beyond principle, and he will be shackled to that legacy going forward. It will not be easy for him, although it will be much easier than living without a loved one.
South Dakotans witnessed a moment of history in this state this week with the first-ever impeachment and conviction of a public official. Among many things, it wound up defying some cynical expectations. And in this grim matter, that surprise offered a glimmer of reassurance.
