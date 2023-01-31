Hearings in committees continued this week, as well as the final passage of two bills that will significantly impact our state’s economic health.

The Senate Education Committee heard from the Board of Regents (BOR). They provide leadership and policy guidance for South Dakota’s six public universities and two special schools. The BOR shared that one of their main goals is to ensure higher education is accessible and affordable for those students considering post-high school plans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.