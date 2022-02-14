The 2022 legislative session is over half over with the conclusion of week five.
This year, I have the privilege of carrying a truly game-changing piece of legislation, SJR 502, which will allow the people of South Dakota to vote on whether the state should allow sports wagering on mobile or electronic platforms. If approved, such operations would have to run through a licensed casino in Deadwood or one of the tribal casinos, just like any other gaming currently allowed. Numerous states already have mobile options, including our neighboring states of Iowa and Wyoming. Some opponents claim SJR 502 expands gambling. That is a flawed argument, as sports wagering is pretty easy to do already.
One option currently available to South Dakotans is Fantasy Sports. If it is acceptable for people to spend millions of dollars building lineups on their phones, wagering on who wins or loses a game should not be too much of a stretch. In neighboring Iowa, the total wager on sports went from about $500 million in 2020 to over $2 billion in 2021. A significant portion of these wagers came from South Dakotans who drove to the borders to take advantage of those states’ sports wagering opportunities.
Some people don’t even make the effort to go to other states. Instead, they set up accounts on off-shore gaming sites that don’t have to follow the same rules as American companies. Although it was stated that no one has ever been prosecuted in South Dakota for wagering on sports online, many people do this and do not realize this practice is illegal. Gaming is a highly regulated industry. It would seem anyone concerned about potential problems associated with gaming would prefer that it is done in a safer, legal manner that benefits local economies, rather than without safeguards to protect the participant.
The South Dakota Retailers, the Flandreau Sioux Tribe and representatives of the country’s top wagering companies were among those who testified in favor of SJR 502. Businessmen from District 19 who own a famous casino in Deadwood also provided statements of support. SJR 502 passed in Committee, 5-4, and then the Senate, 18-17.
South Dakota is in a unique position to benefit from sports wagering with its lack of state income tax and a thriving tourism industry. When South Dakotans leave the state, the money they spend in bars, restaurants, hotels, tourist attractions and various other businesses also leave. Keeping these dollars flowing through South Dakota will strengthen our local economies. As SJR 502 moves on to the House, more tight votes are anticipated.
I can be contacted at 605-660-6468 or kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov.
