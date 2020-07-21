The South Dakota High School Activities Association’s (SDHSAA) Board of Directors is scheduled to vote today (Wednesday) on a proposal that would allow the fall sports season to proceed as scheduled.
The issue is problematic, to be sure. We don’t know what next week will look like on the COVID-19 front in South Dakota, let alone three months from now.
Still — as things stand at this moment, at least — the SDHSAA plan for fall sports seems like a good course for moving forward.
The detailed plan sets out parameters for each sport to begin practices and then move into competitive play. The aim is to promote safety as much as possible — which, granted, may be rather limited in a contact sport like football and soccer — and build in safeguards not only for players, coaches and staff, but also for the fans.
Some of the more interesting proposals include:
• extend the length of the team boxes/benches along the sidelines in football and soccer in order to promote social distancing among players;
• athletes should have their own individual water bottles;
• volleyball teams wouldn’t switch benches between sets;
• also, volleyball teams will be encouraged to play dual matches and avoid tournament play until the postseason;
• no awards ceremonies would be held after golf and cross country events;
• all roster individuals — including, players, student managers, cheerleaders, etc., as well as bus drivers — would be screened each day for “COVID-19 indicators”;
• schools would be asked to post social distancing and hygiene guidance for fans, with all attendees encouraged to wear face masks.
These protocols seem to be sensible steps.
One thing that must be a crucial part of executing the fall season is flexibility, as well as the ability to respond quickly to changing situations. These could range from new outbreaks or developing hot spots, to teams suddenly being sidelined because of athletes testing positive with COVID-19.
The fact is, proceeding with the fall schedule carries risks with it — as does opening schools back up for face-to-face classroom work.
One of the reasons South Dakota appears to be relatively successful in coping with COVID-19 so far is that, since mid-March, the state — which is, of course, primarily rural— has been able to minimize its clustering opportunities. (Remember the Park Jefferson Speedway controversy?) Surveying what’s happened in this country, it appears the coronavirus has its greatest impact on congested areas, ranging from meatpacking plants to packed beaches and urban centers. In situations when people are in close proximity to one another, the virus can be more easily transmitted, which is basic science. In crowded spaces, danger lurks. South Dakota has been able to mostly neutralize that threat.
But the opening of school means creating new clusters and points of congregation all across the state; also, the playing of fall sports invites crowds to gather in ways that have mostly been avoided or controlled since mid-March.
So, the approach going forward must be monitored carefully.
In less than two weeks, fall practices are scheduled to begin in South Dakota for competitive cheer/dance, soccer and girls’ tennis, with football practices starting three days after that. That’s when the COVID battlefield in this state will begin taking on a new look. If the SDHSAA proceeds, it all must be monitored very closely.
