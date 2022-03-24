BY KELLY HERTZ
Don Barnett had more than one storm on his mind when he spoke in Yankton this week.
The former Rapid City mayor was in the area, in part to promote his book, “Thorns and Roses,” and in part to discuss the principles of leadership, which he did Tuesday at Yankton’s Rotary Club meeting.
But his visit also brought with it some old ghosts, perhaps literally, as we near the 50th anniversary of one of the most devastating weather catastrophes South Dakota has ever endured.
Barnett was mayor in June 1972 when the Rapid City flood occurred. The epic storm, which stalled over the Black Hills and dropped up to 17 inches of rain in some places, overwhelmed his city and left more than 200 dead.
This was an event that practically everyone in the state experienced, even if we didn’t all face the brunt of that torrential storm. Then, as now, most everyone knew someone who lived in the Rapid City area. I remember watching television on that Friday night as the names of the missing — the names of people frantically being sought by others — were scrolled across the screen. My grandparents, who lived in Scotland, knew someone out there who was from their town, and I still recall studying that crawling list of names to find who they were seeking.
(Another memory I have of this storm is that, precisely one year prior, my family had taken a vacation to Rapid City, where we stayed at the Canyon Lake Motel. A year later, I saw a front-page photo in the Argus Leader of a corpse lying in the twisted debris of that motel.)
Of course, our experiences here were nothing compared to what Barnett saw, which had to be unimaginable and unforgettable, if not unbearable.
Among the many things he recounted Tuesday, he told of stopping at a large funeral home at one point and noticing all the business’s vehicles parked out in the street. He then spotted the owner of the funeral home, who waved him inside the garage. There, Barnett confronted almost 90 blanketed bodies lying on the floor, and the two men set about the ghastly task of trying to identify these people. Barnett also recalled that funerals were organized in 30-minute intervals at churches, and hearses were lined up waiting to enter the Black Hills National Cemetery to conduct burials.
But Barnett’s story is not so much about the disaster and its devastation as it is about how the people of his community overcame it and what was learned from it — hence, the leadership aspect of Tuesday’s engrossing presentation.
And here, two things stood out.
First, it was clear that no one person was a savior or hero in dealing with this tragedy. Barnett mobilized and counted on others, whether it was from Rapid City’s 15 city departments or the state and federal levels, to pull the response together. Sometimes, he said, he gave orders — he had been a captain in the Army and had done a tour in Vietnam — and sometimes he took them. He did whatever the situation demanded.
Secondly, the disaster response was never framed or hindered by politics. Barnett was a Democrat in what was and still is deeply Republican territory, but such political labeling was irrelevant while Rapid City lay in ruins and faced the herculean task of recovery and rebuilding. As he put it Tuesday, when it came to political leanings, “we didn’t have time for that crap.”
And that points to the other storm that seemed to be on his mind — one that he sees overwhelming our lives these days.
His frustration with divisive political calculus was plainly evident Tuesday. I suspect it’s because he has had the misfortune of seeing the biggest of bigger pictures and the worst images of human suffering. It has left him with little patience for those who engage in political jockeying rather than minding the greater good and the urgent needs of the moment.
You can’t blame him. After all, when one toe-tags corpses on a cold garage floor, or sees his town literally drowned, or witnesses so many lives destroyed and neighborhoods erased, those higher priorities can become achingly clear, as do the ambitions of petty, short-sighted minds.
A momentous experience can and should bring us all together like nothing else, and that’s what happened in Rapid City a half-century ago. That can still teach us something, Barnett said.
“What a lesson that would be for my grandchildren,” he told the Rotary Club. “They’re 25 years old and they see government today where it all starts with hate and bigotry and then it goes downhill from there to the sewer. We can’t let that happen in America.”
But it sometimes feels like that obvious lesson has been lost. The divisions we have fallen into wouldn’t allow some of us to see it, no matter the stakes and the suffering, and no matter the human toll.
And that’s a tragedy in itself.
