This is an important week for many school districts across the region.
For a lot of them, their monthly school board meetings were held this week, and you can rest assured a major topic at each meeting was how that particular district is going to handle the opening of school this fall — which, for most districts, will be next month.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not abated as hoped, and now school officials who had to scramble to set up online learning regimens last spring have at least a little time now to prepare for what may come. And this time, they have some experience from which to draw to make those decisions.
The state of the current situation was on display at the Yankton School Board meeting Monday. The fact that it was the first of two meetings this week — a second meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the pandemic situation — tells you where the issue is at on the Yankton School District’s (YSD) agenda. So, too, did the fact that Monday’s meeting was held at the Yankton High School (YHS) theatre, where social distancing measures could be deployed. Thursday’s meeting will also be at the YHS theatre and will gather even more public feedback on YSD reopening plans.
The Yankton district definitely plans to open for the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 24, but it will most likely look far from normal.
The school district conducted an online survey in late spring to gauge what parents wanted to see in the reopening of school, where classrooms have been shuttered since mid-March. YSD then formed work groups to assess the responses and the advice of health experts on how best to reopen the schools. Online education will still be an option, which includes the forming of chat groups where students and teachers can connect. (That is one factor that wasn’t an issue last March but will be new this fall: With the beginning of a new school year, some students — particularly at the elementary level — will have no familiarity or rapport established with many of their teachers, and that presents a new hurdle in the process.)
Nothing is set in stone yet because no one really knows what the COVID-19 situation will be in four or five weeks.
However, it’s a safe guess that it will continue to be a very worrisome issue for some people, particularly parents who may be sending their children into a close-quarter environment that has mostly been avoided since March. It not only exposes kids to whatever other kids are carrying, it will also expose teachers and other personnel to whatever kids bring into the building. Creating the proper safeguards is going to be a herculean task that must be well thought out at all levels, and school officials are addressing that now.
The bottom line is, it’s not nearly enough to say the kids are going back to school on a particular date. Not this year. Safeguards and protocols need to be deployed and observed. Backup plans needs to be in place. Whatever was learned last spring must become a solid foundation for how education will be conducted this fall.
As such, school officials everywhere have a lot of work ahead of them before the doors open again,
