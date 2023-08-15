The Yankton City Commission made the proper decision — really, the only practical decision — when it voted Monday night to partner with the Yankton County Commission to fund a study of the county’s ambulance service.
The study comes amid the local Emergency Management Services’ (EMS) continued attempts to remedy some of the issues plaguing it, which include a lack of manpower as well as financial headaches.
These problems generally are not unique to Yankton City and County; they exist nationwide. For instance, a Colorado task force recently determined that ambulance services across that state were on the verge of collapse due to insufficient funding and a lack of professional personnel.
The Yankton County Commission has been grappling with its ambulance issues for several years, and inquiries into the issues are nothing new. In late 2019, a task force was set up to study the matter. The issue was discussed at length again this spring, which was part of the impetus for this latest study.
One major fact in the county’s ambulance situation is that most ambulance calls come from within the Yankton city limits, which is also part of the county. Yankton County Ambulance Administrator Eric Van Dusen told the City Commission Monday night that, in 2022, the EMS handled nearly 2,300 ambulance calls, with 89% of them coming from within the city. This year, EMS is on pace for 2,400 ambulance calls, with 91% of them projected from within the city.
That’s why the City Commission’s decision to partner in a new study was the only fair and sensible move. Even though the EMS is a county entity, it is a shared service and should be a shared burden.
For years, the city resisted offering much financial support in this area. According to an article written for the Press & Dakotan by then-County Commissioner Cheri Loest in 2019, the County Commission approached the city about “contributing (to) the ambulance service based on user location.” However, Loest added, “This conversation ended with the City declining this opportunity and instead suggesting that an Ambulance District be formed.”
When the task force was put together in 2019, the city took part in the process.
However, the issues remain, and we are again seeing local officials preparing to scrutinize a problem that defies easy answers.
But the city and county appear committed, at least at this point, to tackling the issue together, which is an important step. There’s no guarantee on what solutions may be proposed, but having these two entities facing them as partners may eventually give local officials more options with which to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.