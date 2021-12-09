A lot of people are raving about the Beatles’ documentary series “Get Back,” filmmaker Peter Jackson’s new, exhaustive reexamination of the Fab Four’s 1969 studio sessions for what would, a year later, be released as “Let It Be,” the group’s final album.
The eight-hour Disney Plus series offers unique insights into the most famous band in rock music history. As you witness what’s happening, it commands your respect.
But it also demands a lot of patience, and I’m saying that as a Beatles fan.
In fact, “Get Back” offers more than a few lessons, not only on the history of the Beatles but also on the process of understanding history in general.
The series shows us the awkward unfolding of what now seems like an impossible project. The Beatles convened in a studio in early January 1969 to come up with some new, stripped-down songs, with no studio overdubs, that would be performed live at the end of that month. No musical act of any repute would even entertain such an idea today.
Video crews were there to film it all for a movie, so we’re made privy to many hours of the band jamming, talking, joking around, waiting on one another to show up and so on. Here’s where your patience is required, for things sometimes drift aimlessly and you reach a point where you want to scream “Quit screwing around and finish writing ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ already!”
But that’s one of the caveats when considering any historical event. You often know how the episode will end and you sometimes can’t help looking at a past moment with that knowledge in mind.
(In a way, this week’s 80th anniversary of the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack offered that same lesson, only — and obviously — on a MUCH different level. We know that the attack unified America for a looming global war effort, with U.S. industry revving up and men rushing to enlist. But we often forget that people then had no idea what would happen next, or where. There was real paranoia in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, even in South Dakota; 9/11 was more than a little reminiscent of this. That anxious unknown is sometimes overlooked when we think about World War II as a victorious composite so many decades later.)
But let’s get back to “Get Back.” Our knowledge of how things will turn out tends to blind us to the groping in the creative darkness the Beatles needed to do to get there. We can hear bits of “Let it Be,” “The Long and Winding Road,” “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer,” “Something,” “Get Back” (which literally comes out of nowhere right on screen) and other tunes being labored on by musicians who don’t know what we know: how these things will finally, famously sound.
“Get Back” also shows us how two major developments — moving to a different studio and the chance arrival of keyboardist Billy Preston — changed the project. In particular, Preston, who had first met the group in Germany in 1962, randomly popped in one day to say hello while he was in town for a TV show. He was then asked to sit in on electric piano; suddenly, you hear the rough songs fleshing out into what we know them to be now. (John Lennon even floated the idea of putting Preston, a 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, in the band for real, but Paul McCartney dismissed the idea, noting that four people was already creating enough headaches.)
The most surprising revelation (other than seeing Ringo Starr play piano) is that “Get Back” exorcised the doom I’ve always felt about this project.
That doom stemmed from me knowing where the band would be a year later. For decades, the perception has been that the “Get Back” recordings were a sad study of the Beatles growing apart and falling apart.
In fact, what you see are bandmates who generally got along (although George Harrison left the group for a few days in frustration during filming), and their cohesion was still evident. Ultimately, the band played live briefly in their famous “rooftop concert,” then listened to a recording of the performance and were pleased by what they heard. This makes sense, since these sessions were shelved and led to the “Abbey Road” album, which was released before the “Get Back” recordings were finally issued, albeit overproduced by Phil Spector, in early 1970 as “Let It Be,” just as the group shattered apart.
Ultimately, “Get Back,” for all its sidetracks and false starts, manages to set this chapter of the group’s history straight. It doesn’t change the Beatles’ fate, but it does reshape your perception of the beginning of their end.
