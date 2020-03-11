In the recent “Pierre Report” in the March 9 edition of the Press and Dakotan, Gov. Kristi Noem gushed over the recent news that the VA had made a commitment to the Hot Springs VA facility.
The VA’s decision to provide treatment to veterans who have Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) conditions and substance abuse problems in the Great Northern Plains region has been warranted for a considerable piece of time.
The Hot Springs area, like the Yankton area, has the ability to act as a hub for a variety of therapies that have been found useful in treating the conditions of PTSD and substance abuse. Service dog therapy, horse therapy, water sports therapy (with access to the nearby Angostura reservoir), nature trail therapy, et. al. — there are a variety of therapy programs that can assist the veteran in overcoming the physical and mental healthcare issues he faces. Let’s hope the VA’s commitment to this region of South Dakota is fruitful and long lasting.
Speaking as a veteran, and having knowledge in working with veterans, I would urge our governor and the state Legislature to “turn to” when it comes to making a commitment to veterans programs. The success of our military has always been dependent upon not only the bravery of our veterans, but also the crucial use of logistics and strategy. Unfortunately, the state of South Dakota has failed to utilize these same factors of logistics and strategy when it comes to developing veterans programs.
Our state veterans’ home is also located in Hot Springs. It is a beautiful, new facility that is not only logistically flawed, but it also physically flawed.
Let’s examine the physical flaw first. The facility is supposedly designed to care for elderly veterans. Approximately three-fourths of the state veterans home residents receive nursing home care — many of these veterans having ambulatory issues. They get around on scooters, in wheelchairs, with hand braces and crutches, etc. The new state veterans home is a multilevel facility: How does a veteran who has ambulatory issues get out of that facility if he/she is on the top floor when there is an emergency situation, such as a fire?
Now let’s get into logistics. The state veterans home is more than 300 miles from the population density of South Dakota. The facility has problems in hiring RN staff — and the facility is more than 400 miles away from the RN schools in Aberdeen, Brookings, Sioux Falls, Vermillion and Yankton. It is more than 400 miles away from the USD medical school, the headquarters of the medical staff of Avera, Sanford, and the Sioux Falls VA.
A current state veterans’ home needs to be centrally located — not in Pierre, but the state does own property in Plankinton. That community is three hours away from Rapid City and two hours away from Aberdeen, Pierre, Brookings, Watertown and Yankton. It’s a half-hour drive from Mitchell, about 100 minutes from Sioux Falls, and 2½ hours from Vermillion. It is right off Interstate 90. And in some cases, a Plankinton site for a state veterans’ home is closer to the Pine Ridge, the Rosebud and the Standing Rock reservations.
So, the question arises, “What are we supposed to do with the new state veterans home — just throw it away?” Nope — but with a billion dollars of “rainy day money” just waiting to help some industrial crony of the political powers that be, why doesn’t our governor and the Legislature have a serious talk with the VA and talk about the VA buying the state’s share of the state veterans home? The purchase of the state veterans home site would allow the VA to offer a top-notch regional center for PTSD and substance abuse patients — a patient clientele that is substantially younger than the folks who currently reside at our state veterans home. With the sale of the state veterans home, the state of South Dakota could take the money from the sale of the state veterans home (along with some of the “rainy day money”) and build our veterans a state veterans home that is physically (a one-level facility) and logistically sound.
