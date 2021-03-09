Headline in Vicksburg, Mississippi, Evening Post of Friday, Feb. 4, 1944: “Claude Newman Executed Today, Pays With Life for Fatal Shooting of Sid Cook.” The paper reported the inmate walked to the death chair accompanied by a priest, having embraced the Catholic faith while in prison. Why a 20-year-old black man, uneducated in classroom or church, eagerly accepted education in the Catholic faith while on death row is, as Paul Harvey would say, “the rest of the story.”
This information is gleaned from a 2010 book, “It Ain’t Gonna Happen! A Return to the Truth” authored by “A Friend of Medjugore.” The tiny village of Medjugorje, Bosnia-Hercegovina, has reported many sightings of the Blessed Virgin Mary since June 24, 1981, the Feast of St. John, the Baptist.
When he was 19, Claude Newman shot his grandmother’s new husband and stole $114. He was soon apprehended, convicted and sentenced to death in the electric chair. In the fall of 1943, a priest was summoned to the prison. It was reported that the prisoner, Claude Newman, had been screaming all through the night, that he wanted to see a priest.
Newman told the priest he had seen a medal on a string around another prisoner’s neck and asked about it. The white prisoner, also apparently insufficiently educated in his faith, tore the string and medal from his neck and threw it at the feet of Newman, who found a new piece of string and hung it around his own neck.
The medal was that of the “Miraculous Medal” which had been struck on Rue du Bac in Paris at the request of the Blessed Mother who had appeared to Sr. Catherine Laboure in 1830 who had just entered the Daughters of Charity convent. Sr. Catherine’s uncorupted body lies in a glass coffin in the convent today.
That night, asleep in his cell bunk, Newman said he was awakened by a touch on his wrist and saw “the most beautiful woman God ever created.” She told him, “If you would like Me to be your Mother and you would like to be My child, send for a priest of the Catholic Church,” and she disappeared. The other prisoners on the cellblock heard Newman screaming and, after listening to him talk to the priest, said they, too, wanted religious education.
Soon, Catholic sisters were visiting women in their prison providing religious education.
After several weeks of religious education, Claude Newman’s comprehension of the Catholic faith was far beyond expectations. When instructions were completed, the prisoner realized the Catholic priest’s apprehension, thinking the priest was angry with him. “Oh, don’t be angry with me.” Newman told the priest the lady he had seen had told him to explain to the priest, “She told me that if you doubted me or showed hesitancy, I was to remind you, that laying in a ditch in Holland in 1940 you made a vow which She’s still waiting for you to keep.” And the priest said the prisoner told him exactly what the vow was, “and then I, the priest, was converted.”
As a younger man in WWII, the priest had promised the Blessed Mother he would build a church and dedicate it to Her if he survived the dire situation in which he found himself in that ditch in Holland. (The priest has built that church in Clarksdale, Mississippi.)
As time went on, the instructions were complete and date for execution set as Jan. 20, 1944. The sheriff granted a last request and Newman said he wanted a party with cake and ice cream. “You don’t understand. I’m not gonna die. Just this body. I am going to be with her.”
When a reprieve came from the governor, Newman broke down and cried, “If you ever looked into Her face and looked into Her eyes, you wouldn’t want to live another day.” The priest gave the prisoner communion and asked him to think of another prisoner, a white man, who really hated Newman.
Two months later, Newman went to his death joyfully.
And in another two months the white man, Hughes, who hated the black prisoner, Claude Newman, was slated to visit the electric chair. As the manacled prisoner was being strapped into the electric chair, the prisoner looked up towards the corner of the room and his face was one of absolute horror. He screamed, “Get me a priest.” When the priest, who had spent so much time on the cellblock, stepped out from behind other viewers, the prisoner asked, “Father, hear my confession. I am a Catholic.”
With the execution chamber emptied of visitors, the condemned man said, “Sherrif, you remember that black man I hated so much? Well, he’s standing over there with the Blessed Virgin Mary standing behind him with a hand on each of his shoulders and he told me, ‘I offered my death in union with Christ’s on the cross for your salvation. She has obtained for you this gift. See your place in Hell if you don’t repent’“
Hughes said he then saw himself in Hell and that is when he screamed for a priest.
The priest told the sheriff there were only two people who knew about “offering his life with Christ on the Cross.” The priest said, “Claude Newman and myself knew this.
“Claude and Mary came to tell that man that he was saved. We must never underestimate the power of Mary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.