During a typical legislative session, senators would meet as a body in the morning and split into different committees in the afternoon for the public hearing process. Due to the pandemic, senators briefly check-in first thing in the morning and then break into their committees for public hearings in both the morning and the afternoon. If a senator has tested positive for COVID or has been exposed to someone that has, it is easier to connect virtually during the public hearing process. Therefore, during these first couple months before the vaccine is more widespread, senators will have very limited floor debate, saving that for the later months of this 90-day session.
Four of the bills that I introduced were heard in public hearings this past week, including three on Monday. Due to the record snowfall in Lincoln that day, testimony was brief. LB 77, which prohibits an insurance company from increasing rates for a service member based solely on the fact that they discontinued their motor vehicle insurance coverage while deployed abroad, has already advanced to General File.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, I introduced LB 395 before the Natural Resources Committee. LB 395 would give the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission more flexibility to work quickly with landowners and hunters to control crop damage by giving them additional tools to more effectively manage the state’s big game population. The legislation would expand the authority to designate a special deer depredation season or extend an existing deer hunting season to also include antelope and elk. Such seasons are designated when there is excessive property damage. The depredation season would be opened up to nonresidents, who would be charged a higher permit fee than residents. LB 395 increases the number of landowner antelope and elk permits and establishes an “Earn a Bull” program, serving as an incentive for landowners to provide access for antlerless elk hunting on their property. The deputy director of the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission testified in support of LB 395, as did a representative of the Nebraska Sportsmen’s Foundation. No one testified against the bill.
The chair of the Revenue Committee, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, introduced LR 22 this past week, at the request of the governor. LR 22 is a proposed constitutional amendment that would cap the real property tax revenue of a political subdivision at 3% of the amount raised in the prior fiscal year. Such cap could be exceeded upon approval by the majority of legal voters at a special election. The cap would not apply to bond retirement or property taxes raised from real growth of a political subdivision. Farm organizations and the Platte Institute were among those appearing in support of LR 22 but counties, cities, school districts and community colleges noted their opposition. LB 408, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese, accomplishes the same goal but would be placed in statute rather than in the constitution.
The state’s website to register for the COVID-19 vaccination was unveiled this past week. At the site, vaccinate.ne.gov, Nebraska residents will fill out a short questionnaire to register. Those eligible in the current phase will be able to schedule their vaccine, pending supply and appointment availability. Those ineligible at this time will receive an email when their phase is ready for vaccinations.
When a person is selected in the phase they are eligible for and they provided an email address, they will receive an email with instructions on how to schedule the vaccination. If a phone number was entered instead, they will receive a text. For persons without a computer or mobile phone access, they are encouraged to ask a friend or relative for assistance. They may also call the State Vaccine hotline at 833-998-2275 (toll-free) or 531-249-1873 to register or they may contact their local Public Health Department. If persons have already registered for the vaccine through their local health department, they should not register again (unless they are younger than 65 and have high risk health conditions), as local health departments will transfer their information to the state’s system.
Phase 1A of the vaccination plan, covering frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, has mostly concluded across the state and areas are moving into Phase 1B. This phase includes those who are 65 years and older, those with a high risk medical condition and those working in critical industries that are unable to work remotely, including first responders, educators, those in utility and transportation sectors, and food processing workers. It will take several months to reach all eligible in this phase.
As we continue with the public hearing process, I encourage you to contact me with your opinions on the legislation being heard by the various committees. I can be reached at tgragert@leg.ne.gov. My mailing address is District #40, P.O. Box 94604, State Capitol, Lincoln, NE 68509 and my telephone number is (402) 471-2801.
