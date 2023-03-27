The past legislative session from a fiscal perspective focused on fiscal responsibility and workforce priority. Every budget hearing included vacancy rates in the agency, use of contract staff, overtime costs and, in those agencies where direct health care services are provided, closure of units or unfilled beds because of lack of needed workforce.

The committee created work groups to address specific funding concerns that impacted the use of projected revenues for state services. The groups were interim study prison recommendations, Medicaid providers that had methodology studies over the summer, Medicaid expansion, state employee compensation and forestry needs. I chaired the Medicaid Provider groups. Task force meetings included the recommendations made in the governor’s budget, the provider needs and the impact on their availability of continuing to provide existing or reduction in services.

