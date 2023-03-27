The past legislative session from a fiscal perspective focused on fiscal responsibility and workforce priority. Every budget hearing included vacancy rates in the agency, use of contract staff, overtime costs and, in those agencies where direct health care services are provided, closure of units or unfilled beds because of lack of needed workforce.
The committee created work groups to address specific funding concerns that impacted the use of projected revenues for state services. The groups were interim study prison recommendations, Medicaid providers that had methodology studies over the summer, Medicaid expansion, state employee compensation and forestry needs. I chaired the Medicaid Provider groups. Task force meetings included the recommendations made in the governor’s budget, the provider needs and the impact on their availability of continuing to provide existing or reduction in services.
From a historical perspective, the Legislature has reimbursed Medicaid providers based on cost reports. These are reports that are submitted annually by a provider for the cost of services provided over the course of the year. The problem has been over the course of years the reimbursement has not kept up with the cost of providing the services. This means each fiscal year the reimbursement did not reflect what it was costing the providers to provide the services. The end result is that reimbursement has fallen way behind and with the lack of a workforce to fill positions the providers are facing a competitive environment for access to the providers.
In 2017, the Legislature passed a bill requiring a review of the methodology used to determine the cost of providing any type of community-based services at minimum of every five years. This includes medical, developmental disabilities and behavioral health care. This results in establishing a formula as to what level of care individuals in those programs need and what are the factors used to determine the cost for those services based on the current market compensation. The governor recommended a 90% of reimbursement of what the costs are. The providers stated this would not support current operations and there would be reduction of available services. The state has already experienced closure of seven nursing homes, and we were told 13 remain in a high risk category for potential closure. Community Support Programs indicated that those individuals that require high technical care may have to be transferred to a different facility instate or out of state.
Education lobbyists provided short-term and long-term data projecting growing teacher shortages. There also continues to be growth in online education through Northern State University for courses that schools cannot find teachers to teach. Data presented by the universities show a continued exit of graduating teacher majors out of South Dakota.
Finally, our state employee workforce is encountering vacancies as positions are not able to be filled. Overall, between overtime and contract positions we experienced over $6 million going to cover these expenses.
The Department of Education, Technical Colleges and Higher Ed had in their budget requests funding for strategies to collaborate with each other on engaging our high school students earlier with career options that support the workforce needs in the state. In addition, the Department of Labor is using federal dollars to create and support more Apprentice Programs for our high school students and employers to collaborate for resulting employment opportunities. Tuition freezes at our universities and technical colleges will continue for another year. At the end of the day, the Legislature supported a 7% increase for teachers, 7% for state employees and 100% methodology for community-based providers. The remaining providers will receive a 5% increase and will be the providers most involved with the Medicaid expansion population. Dentists received an increase to 70% of their billed charges. Behavioral Health received and additional increase of 16% to address recruitment of mental health professionals.
I thank you for allowing me to serve the people of District 18.
