Maybe it’s all the emptiness that’s filling me with memories of 25 years ago and the epic winter and spring of 1997.
That is, maybe it’s the lack of snow on the ground and the lack of moisture everywhere (next week’s potential forecast notwithstanding). Maybe it’s been the absence of any colossal snowstorms that paralyze practically everything.
It all reminds me that this winter has been nothing whatsoever like 1997, which still resides in my head with a vicious clarity.
For so long a yardstick for weather misery, the winter/spring of ‘97 was an unforgettable time that has been mostly forgotten a quarter-century later for the worst reason possible: Much of what happened then that made it so extraordinary has since been eclipsed.
Nevertheless, I’m reminded of it now because, at about this point back then, I remember looking around one cold, sunny day at all the snow piled up everywhere — in towns and around the countryside — and wondering where all that moisture would go when it began melting.
We found out, of course.
A major piece of the groundwork for what was to come arrived around Jan. 10, 1997, when South Dakota was buried by a massive blizzard that eventually led to the entire state being declared a federal disaster area. The northern two-thirds of the state was smothered by heavy snow, while Yankton received only a couple inches, but it was whipped by cold, ferocious winds. The state was one huge white-out. Life ground to a halt with no trucks moving, causing spot shortages of some basic supplies in stores. (Yankton’s movie theater couldn’t even get in new films at week’s end. This was before such matters were handled online and, obviously, back when we actually had a theater.) I recall Gov. Bill Janklow going on television at one point to update the state on the unfolding disaster, and he warned (read: threatened) motorists that just because they had cellphones and could call for help if they got stuck, it didn’t mean help would be coming. (Cellphones were relatively new back then and tended to impart a sense of reckless invincibility to winter travelers)
The storm contributed mightily to what was already a miserable winter. The U.S. Geological Survey reported later that up to 100 inches of snow was eventually recorded across portions of east-central South Dakota that season. The runoff filled the rivers, especially the Missouri River’s upper basin, which had been terribly depleted by drought in the late 1980s; the basin was almost completely replenished in one year.
And that brings us to the subsequent flood of 1997, which swamped the state and turned Gavins Point Dam into a roaring monster the likes of which had never been witnessed before. Discharges at the dam reached a record 69,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), a mesmerizing event that attracted sightseers from seemingly everywhere. I recall one Saturday out there when I was among a large crowd of people gawking at the violent spillway releases. At one point, an RV pulled up and out popped an elderly Asian couple who took out a video camera and began recording the spectacle. I believe this was also the time when a tiny sliver of an island, featuring a lone tree, situated a few hundred yards downstream from the Gavins Point spillway gates was washed away. An odd little remnant of the original dam construction, the island’s demise was mourned by many.
It’s strange to think back on those long-ago events now because so much of what happened has since been dramatically outdone. For instance, Gavins Point’s 1997 record discharges were utterly dwarfed by the 160,000 cfs releases seen during the 2011 super-flood and surpassed again briefly in the wake of the 2019 bomb cyclone.
But other images from 1997 remain. In particular, the disastrous flooding in Grand Forks, North Dakota, a product of the same stormy winter that pounded us, forever changed the Red River valley, which endured $3.5 billion in damage. Northeast South Dakota was also drowned in floodwater. Rivers across the state had to deal with ice jams and overflows. The James River here saw some of its highest levels ever recorded up until that time, producing marks that stood until the freakish September 2019 flood.
However, there was also a moment of soul-stirring peace amid all of 1997’s headaches, though even this was eventually matched. That spring, Comet Hale-Bopp paid a spectacular visit, and for a few weeks, it was a gorgeous distraction in our northwest skies. It lifted me up and revived me. It was similar to what Comet NEOWISE did for me during the pandemic summer of 2020. They both offered celestial escapes in difficult times.
The impact of 1997 has admittedly faded, but 25 years later, there’s still something about it that stays with me like a stubborn old ghost. It remains a mighty reminder of what nature can do, and you never know when it will come back to haunt us again.
