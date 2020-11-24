Seventy-five years ago this month, Americans were called upon to celebrate a tremendous triumph — and reflect on its extraordinary cost.
The Thanksgiving holiday of 1945 arrived in the wake of the end World War II, a momentous conflict that impacted every town, every street and every soul. Giving thanks on this particular November was bittersweet for many people, as they faced this first post-war Thanksgiving without those who were lost in this epic struggle.
It was also the first Thanksgiving in 13 years in which Franklin Roosevelt was not America’s president. He died in April, less than a month before Germany surrendered to end the European phase of the war. President Harry Truman used his first Thanksgiving presidential proclamation to remember Roosevelt along with all others who had died in this fight.
As is our tradition each Thanksgiving eve, the Press & Dakotan has dipped into the archives of Pilgrim Hall Museum to offer a presidential proclamation from the past to consider during this week’s solemn American holiday. The 1945 proclamation springs from a moment of hard-won peace, a moment when this nation stood upon the precipice of a bold new future, but one in which maintaining that peace would be a struggle of its own.
THANKSGIVING DAY, 1945:
BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: A PROCLAMATION
In this year of our victory, absolute and final, over German fascism and Japanese militarism; in this time of peace so long awaited, which we are determined with all the United Nations to make permanent; on this day of our abundance, strength, and achievement; let us give thanks to Almighty Providence for these exceeding blessings.
We have won them with the courage and the blood of our soldiers, sailors, and airmen. We have won them by the sweat and ingenuity of our workers, farmers, engineers, and industrialists. We have won them with the devotion of our women and children. We have bought them with the treasure of our rich land. But above all we have won them because we cherish freedom beyond riches and even more than life itself.
We give thanks with the humility of free men, each knowing it was the might of no one arm but of all together by which we were saved. Liberty knows no race, creed, or class in our country or in the world. In unity we found our first weapon, for without it, both here and abroad, we were doomed. None have known this better than our very gallant dead, none better than their comrade, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Our thanksgiving has the humility of our deep mourning for them, our vast gratitude to them.
Triumph over the enemy has not dispelled every difficulty. Many vital and far-reaching decisions await us as we strive for a just and enduring peace. We will not fail if we preserve, in our own land and throughout the world, that same devotion to the essential freedoms and rights of mankind which sustained us throughout the war and brought us final victory.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, HARRY S. TRUMAN, President of the United States of America, in consonance with the joint resolution of Congress approved December 26, 1941, do hereby proclaim Thursday November 22, 1945, as a day of national thanksgiving. May we on that day, in our homes and in our places of worship, individually and as groups, express our humble thanks to Almighty God for the abundance of our blessings and may we on that occasion rededicate ourselves to those high principles of citizenship for which so many splendid Americans have recently given all.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the United States of America to be affixed.
DONE at the City of Washington 12th day of November in the year of our Lord one thousand nine hundred forty-five and of the Independence of the United States of America the one hundred and seventieth. HARRY S. TRUMAN
