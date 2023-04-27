“Hello, darkness, my old friend …”
Those opening words from the Simon and Garfunkel song “The Sound of Silence” instantly set a chilly, melancholy mood, but there are times when the sentiment can also feel heartening.
Last Sunday was such a moment. A major geomagnetic storm ignited an outburst of northern lights that reportedly stretched as far south as Arizona and Alabama. Waves of greenish light with red and blue splashes lit up the evening sky. It was a thing to behold.
But to do that, you needed to get away from your town or yard. You needed to find a dark oasis removed enough from the artificial glow that we bathe in each night. You needed darkness to be your friend.
And finding such a spot is nothing to take for granted. While I roamed around with no fixed itinerary late Sunday night, the difficulty in escaping the pale grasp of those lights became apparent.
Light pollution has long been a curious issue in our ever-advancing society.
It may lack the urgency of other matters, and there are those who will argue that the “pollution” — shining light into the darkness to create security and safety — isn’t a problem; after all, it’s better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.
And to be sure, the expansion of light pollution also reflects (no pun intended) the healthy growth of our communities. The more we expand and develop, the more lighting is needed. That aspect is unavoidable. It’s necessary. It’s expected.
By nature, mankind is not well suited for the night — we lack the sensitive eye receptors that cats possess, for example — so we usually compensate by illuminating the darkness that shrouds us. Our cities are aglow with artificial light that reflects off the clouds and particulates in the air, and farms carve out safe harbors in the darkness with yard lights. We deal with the night by lighting it up, by vanquishing it.
For stargazers, light pollution is a hindrance that obscures the heavens, forcing them to flee elsewhere in a quest to fully witness the cosmos.
In this area, we really can’t appreciate the canvas of a truly dark sky. For that, we must travel to West River or to western Nebraska — vast country where towns are scarce and ag operations are remote, allowing us to see the night sky as a black, majestic canopy.
(Yankton has a reminder of what we have lost in this “enlightened” age with the old Yankton College observatory, built back when the school resided at the dark edge of town when 19th century lighting was no real threat. I was told several years ago that the astronomical observatory’s telescope would be mostly useless now because of the ambient urban glow generated by a community that has swallowed up the area around the former campus.)
There are places not far from Yankton that were once fairly dark at night but now are impacted by the light emanating from area towns and the scattered farm operations. As I was reminded Sunday night, these places may seem reasonably dark at first, but as your eyes adjust, you discover strains of artificial light leaking in and stealing just a little of the night from you, including many of the delicate nuances of a dazzling northern light show, for instance.
This issue has prompted some places to regulate light pollution and keep their skies at least somewhat free of the obscuring glow. We’ve even seen some of these measures deployed in Yankton, where lights that mostly shine straight down were installed on Discovery Bridge and around some commercial parking lots, thus lessening the impact on the night skies as well as on neighboring residential areas where a little comfortable darkness is desirable.
This week also brought news of other impacts of light pollution. A recent Ohio State University study on the West Nile Virus reported that light pollution may be interrupting the dormancy cycles of insects, causing them to remain active and biting deeper into the autumn. Also, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources noted the value of dark-sky ordinances in some municipalities because light pollution may be confusing — and literally endangering — migrating birds.
So, light pollution is about more than watching the stars and northern lights. It’s also a quality-of-life issue and even a health issue.
In other words, the darkness really CAN be our friend.
The night may obscure our eyesight, and yet, it also reveals so much to us. Preserving the quality of that darkness would be, for lack of a better word, a bright idea.
