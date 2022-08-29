The arrival of alcohol sales during events at South Dakota’s public universities is a move that’s probably long overdue, and it’s now up to both the schools and the patrons to make this change work.

In June the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) approved an expanded alcohol sales policy, starting with the new school year. “The change allows the state’s public universities to permit alcohol sales in the general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events,” the Press & Dakotan reported earlier this month.

