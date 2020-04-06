It’s time for the governors of South Dakota and Nebraska to face the headlights of the reality bearing down on us.
It’s time for them to embrace statewide shelter-in-place rules in order for both states to hopefully get a better handle on the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this writing, 41 states have gone down this path; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts must embrace this same consideration quickly.
For evidence, they need to look at what’s happening in places like New York, Florida and Louisiana. Other hot spots are emerging all the time — most of them in urban centers, but more rural areas will flare up eventually.
The cases in South Dakota and Nebraska may be small compared to, say, New York, but the local numbers are rising fast. On Monday, South Dakota’s cases jumped to 288, a spike of 48 cases from Sunday. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s case number stood at 380 as of Sunday.
Bear in mind that each daily announcement of the number of positive tests in a state is a report on a lagging indicator. It only measures the tests conducted and, for a variety of reasons, not everyone is being tested. So, the current low statistics almost certainly mask a greater and growing spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, Noem and Ricketts mostly seem to see steps like social distancing and limiting crowd sizes as adequate responses against this fast-spreading virus. In South Dakota, the responsibility to do more has been handed off to the local governments, which creates a patchwork of approaches that ultimately will not be terribly effective — not when we are all swimming in the same pool. Nebraska does have “directed health measures” (DHH) that have been issued for certain regions, including Knox County.
A broad-scale shelter-in-place measure would be a drastic step, but these are drastic times. In the U.S., more than 10,000 people have died in the last month from COVID-19, and the White House has floated the possibility of 100,000-240,000 people eventually dying from this virus. That terrible forecast alone should be a five-alarm warning, so to possibly view it as a reason to stay the course in lieu of initiating a national shelter-in-place rule is stunning, to put it mildly.
In South Dakota, Noem mentioned last Friday that up to 600,000 South Dakotans — about 70% of the population — could be infected by COVID-19. That possibility should settle the matter about what to do, but instead we are getting arguments between the governor and mayors about who has the power to do what. On Monday, a letter signed by more than 160 municipal and county officials was sent to Noem urging her to declare a public health emergency.
In Nebraska, a group of 45 doctors in Grand Island has published an open letter to Ricketts pleading for him to do more because “the incidence (of COVID-19) is going to increase dramatically … if nothing further is done to mitigate the spread in our community.”
Again, our region may not experience the numbers we are seeing in urban hot spots, but we could still see the same plight in proportion. Also, hospitals here cover larger regions, and those facilities could become overwhelmed quickly as the virus magnifies.
It’s worth remembering that a vast majority of people will survive this virus, but the toll it could inflict in the process — not only on virus patients but also on people whose vital care may be impacted by efforts to fight the virus — mustn’t be minimized or ignored.
Without question, the economic and emotional price of this pandemic is going to be extraordinary and will have to be addressed for a long, long time to come.
But we must do what’s necessary now to save lives and to give our medical facilities a fighting chance to treat everyone without facing crippling supply crunches — and to hopefully avoid having to make grave decisions on who lives and who dies.
The time for both states to make that decision is now, while there still may be an opportunity to manage this thing to some degree.
Time is wasting. And it’s time for both governors to make that decision.
