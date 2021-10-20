The enrollment for the Yankton School District saw an increase from last year, which is the eighth consecutive year in a row for student enrollment growth. Overall enrollment increases came from our elementary schools and high school with stable numbers at middle school.
YSD AND COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers in the Yankton School District saw increases a couple of weeks ago and then a gradual drop in the past week. We are not seeing any spread at school. Rather, the cases have initiated outside of school particularly within family units.
Due to the masking requirement at school the Yankton School District has not had to quarantine students due to any close contacts at school. Thus, students are able to remain in school rather than being quarantined, which is one of our top priorities. Students have also been able to continue in their school activities and not quarantined.
PARENTS — THANK YOU!
Thank you to the parents who have called into their respective schools to report COVID-19 cases and have followed the Department of Health’s (DOH) requirement for Isolation of a positive case and quarantine requirements for family members who were considered close contacts by the South Dakota DOH. These continued measures by our parents have continued to prevent spread at our schools.
Below is the link that community members are welcome to check, as I update the data at the end of each week. Information will be provided regarding active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/news/article/1282764
FLU VACCINE
Flu season is approaching. The best way to protect yourself and others is to get the flu vaccine. Getting the flu vaccine is more important than ever in 2021-22 to protect yourself and the people around you from the flu. This will also help reduce the strain on the healthcare system responding to COVID-19.
QUARTER 1 ENDS ON OCTOBER 21
The first quarter of the 2021-22 school year ends on Thursday, Oct. 21. There will be no school on Oct. 22 due to a Staff In-service.
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing the meetings will continue to be held at the Yankton High School Theater.
School board meetings are being live-streamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.