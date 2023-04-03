It is the last week of March and the Legislature has moved on to all-day debate. At this point in time in the prior 2021, 90-day long session, the Legislature had passed 31 bills with 16 signed into law by the governor. This year, a grand total of zero bills have been passed into law and only one resolution: my resolution LR 13 affirming the Legislature’s support for including the names of the Sage brothers and other 71 sailors of the USS Frank E. Evans on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, has received a final vote for adoption. Senators and committees designated 107 priority bills. There are 204 bills on General File, 32 bills on Select File, and 2 bills on Final Reading. In recent weeks, the filibuster has slowed the pace of the Legislature.  

I would like to provide an overview on how the Legislature got to this point.

