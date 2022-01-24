The festive season was over when the Special House Committee on the Impeachment of the Attorney General (“Impeachment Committee”) first met on Dec. 27. Capitol maintenance staff were removing the Christmas trees that take over the building in December, leaving a trace of pine in the air. This change reflected my own change in temperament as my family’s own quiet, joyous Christmas ended when I walked into a capitol room where only the Impeachment Committee and staff were granted access to enter.
The committee’s initial work has centered on learning exactly what happened on the night of Sept. 12, 2020, on a lonely highway near Highmore. For me, understanding the sequence of events is important for weighing potential impeachment charges.
Some committee members also had an initial distrust of the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s involvement in the investigation, insinuating that the investigation was being politically driven by Gov. Noem. I did not share those concerns, and after two days of public testimony, I believe those concerns are unfounded. While I do agree that Gov. Noem leveraged the investigation’s findings to pressure Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign, I do not presently find any evidence that the investigation itself was manipulated by politics. To the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s credit, they actually hired the nation’s leading accident reconstruction expert to review all of their work. Under oath, he testified that he was 95% confident of the investigation’s conclusions that the Attorney General’s car was completely on the shoulder traveling at approximately 68 mph when he struck Joseph Boever.
North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations Special Agents Arenz and Rummel provided the most interesting testimony of the initial public hearings. They interviewed all persons who may have some insight into the accident, including interviewing the attorney general twice. Both agents believed that the attorney general was lying to them in their interviews. Specifically, they each believed the attorney general only admitted to cell phone use after he was shown evidence that he had been checking his email and websites shortly before the accident (but not at the time of accident). They also noted several Freudian slips and body language consistent with deception in their professional opinions.
To the attorney general’s defense, we have not heard his side of the story. While we learned a lot in the initial public hearings, the jury is still out.
My strongest memory from our initial committee meetings held in executive session is a picture of Joseph Boever’s body contained in one of the reports. It was gruesome. I also could not help but feel anguish myself watching Mr. Boever’s family squirm and silently cry while investigators publicly described his tragic death. There will be a lot of political takeaways and lessons learned after this impeachment process has concluded, but the real-life lessons are already well known but bear repeating: distracted driving, even on the loneliest of highways on the quietest of nights, can be the difference between a joyous or sad Christmas for many people. Be careful out there.
