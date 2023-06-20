South Dakota and Nebraska — along with New Hampshire — currently share the distinction of having the lowest unemployment levels in the nation, each with a jobless rate of 1.9%.
South Dakota and Nebraska — along with New Hampshire — currently share the distinction of having the lowest unemployment levels in the nation, each with a jobless rate of 1.9%.
As has been the case of late, this number is a double-edged sword.
The low jobless rate gives politicians a chance to pump themselves up, because low unemployment just looks and feels good. And certainly, something approaching full employment is a good thing.
On the other hand, there are more jobs in South Dakota and Nebraska (and, no doubt, New Hampshire) than there are available workers, and that creates a real problem. It can put retail businesses in a tight spot in terms of staffing, and it can potentially hinder manufacturers looking to expand but unable to do so because the workers simply aren’t there to fill the new slots to meet the new targets.
There are several theoretical solutions, perhaps the most high-profile (and politically controversial) of which is promoting more immigration to expand the work force.
Another, more patient approach can be seen in Yankton, where potential new employees are gradually being developed.
For instance, manufacturers have worked with RTEC to train new employees in such skills as welding with hopes that it will eventually help fill some of the holes in the local workforce. In the process, it’s giving these people skills that will help them advance in technical fields.
There was also the efforts of the Yankton Manufacturing Academy (YMA) and the Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) Training Camp programs, which held their combined graduations recently at RTEC.
Here again, the intent is to draw more people into (as the names suggest) the manufacturing and nursing fields. In these cases, the programs introduce high school students to these areas in which they have an interest in entering.
Gwen Maag, an instructor with Avera Education, ran the CNA training camp and knows just how badly these people are needed.
“CNAs are in high demand. We need people with boots on the ground,” she said during the recent graduation ceremony. “The Department of Labor says the CNA field will see an 18% growth by 2024. We don’t have enough people to do that. We don’t have enough workers in health care.”
Meanwhile, the Manufacturing Academy seeks to introduce students to industrial fields.
“Our goal is to open (the students’) eyes and steer the kids in that direction,” RTEC director Monte Gulick said. “We need trained staff (in all fields).”
These outreach efforts are only a small part of the answer to the much bigger problems in terms of the local and national labor pool, but these efforts are a start. They sow the seeds of potential, and that could lead to partial solutions down the line. That can potentially benefit the Yankton area for years to come.
(0) comments
