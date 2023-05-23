Joint Appropriations met on May 3 for their first meeting of the Interim.
The first item of business was the Letters of Intent (LOI). These seek to supplement passed legislation during the 2023 session with specific policy guidance for fiscal oversight and its continued funding.
The first LOI was for an annual rate model review for the Departments of Human Services and Department of Social Services. In each intervening year between the comprehensive rate analyses, the departments shall monitor and review applicable provider rate model build-up components, relevant costs and applicable inflationary factors as warranted and in partnership with providers. The findings and calculations shall be reported to the Legislature during the department’s annual budget hearings.
The next LOI was regarding the grants to volunteer fire departments. Specific documentation including fire departments and a record of all fund disbursements and equipment purchased must be reported by the Department of Public Safety. A total of $5 million was allocated for equipment purchases by fire departments in South Dakota.
LOIs went to the Board of Regents and Board of Technical Education regarding the tuition funded for permanent faculty and staff that would receive the 7% increase. It is the intent of the committee that tuition and state and local fees will not increase for the 2023-2024 school year.
The State Fair and Dakota Events Complex Operations were requested to provide a financial report detailing revenues and expenditure for State Fair division operations with the DEX operations separate for calendar year 2023. The reason for the calendar year was to establish a baseline for two business lines for review in January 2024 as most of the activities associated with the operations would be completed in summer and fall of 2023.
The Department of Tourism received an LOI to report during their annual budget hearing a detail of how the 0.5% gross receipts are being utilized. Previously from 2011 through 2021, the Department of Tourism was directed to transfer approximately 16% of the one-half percent increase of the gross receipts tax to the Archaeological Research Center and the Cultural Heritage Center and provide an annual report. The 2023 Legislature approved the department’s retainment of all the tourism promotion tax dollars, and the general fund will supplement the two centers at the same dollar amount as in the past.
Another LOI was sent to the Bureau of Administration requesting a standardized report be produced by the relevant listed agency to include specific building projects costs, location, owner and overall total costs of projects. With projects funded within the last two years, cost estimates were being brought back due to inflationary increases. The committee is asking for more comprehensive information regarding building projects and to establish consistency among the projects for building information.
An LOI for the Medicaid expansion funding was approved that stated the intention of the legislation that the $11.4 million not be spent in FY 2024 on any ongoing expenses. These dollars are the result of the 5% increase in federal match for traditional Medicaid for the first two years of Medicaid expansion. It is also proposed that the $11.4 million in the FY 2025 budget is not expended for ongoing funding and remains on the bottom line and available to fund the increased ongoing Medicaid expansion general funds costs in FY 2026.
The last LOI is regarding the realignment of General Funds for Utilities Among Universities under Control of the BOR. There has been a LOI that has been implemented over the last two years.
The Department of Health presented an ARPA update for the three programs that were funded last year.
The Telemedicine Program was appropriated $1.7 million for telemedicine units to be placed in all ambulance services. The expenses cover the cost of the technology packages, software and data packages, monthly services, installation, implementation and training fees. The units are connected to AVEL, which provides telehealth services in the state. The services can immediately access AVEL which connects the patient to the providers to direct/assist with the care that is needed by the patient enroute to a medical facility. Lifepaks are being installed in participating EMS agencies. The Legislature appropriated $11.6 million for the purchase of the units. The goal is to provide 345 units, currently they are at 63% of that goal. All EMS services are able to access the units.
The final project is the Regional Services Designation. The role of the Regional Service Designation initiative is to complete a core analysis of the state of EMS as it stands today. Following the statewide assessment, the DOH will provide up to 15 planning grant opportunities to support the planning, development and regionalization of EMS hubs. The goal is to create a pre-hospital system of care that ensures long-term stability. The Legislature appropriated $7.5 million for the planning grants (up to $500,000) each, and a health care strategist contract to facilitate the discussion for $186,445.They are conducting stakeholder interviews through in-person meetings, virtual district meetings, EMS medical directors, hospital groups and fire chiefs’ groups.
The Secretary of Social Services provided and update on the use of the discretionary dollars from ARPA for daycare. Eligibility criteria for providers — and or in-process of becoming licensed — include health and safety items needed to meet the licensure requirements, equipment and supplies necessary to open/expand, payroll and benefit expenses and other operating expenses, rent, utilities, etc.). There will be $13 million provided for grant awards to support the licensing process, training and technical assistance. There will be $4 million for conducting a comprehensive study to examine opportunities and challenges in the work force. There will be $2 million to implement a federally required framework for rating quality. SDSU is working to pilot draft framework with childcare centers. There will be $2 million to develop a promotion program for recruiting individuals into the profession of children care and early childhood development. There will be $13 million to support the purchase/implementation of modern technology to assist providers and staff in managing licensing processes and modernize the childcare subsidy system.
An update was provided for the Medicaid Expansion implementation. DSS has submitted the State Plan Amendments to CMS. Technology infrastructure implementation was presented. Staffing updates for the approved positions indicated 37 of the 68 positions approved have been hired with 24 still being recruited.
The Expansion Education and customer support plan was presented and the implementation to date. In March 2023, the total Medicaid/CHIP enrolled was 157,334 recipients. Medicaid/CHIP recipients disenrolled on April 2, 2023, was 16,078. These individuals went through the review process for continuing on traditional Medicaid. Based on the information gathered during the renewal process, it is projected that 1,747 of the disenrolled will be eligible for expansion. This does not include those that would be newly enrolled for the first time into the Medicaid Expansion program.
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development provided an update of a FY22 allocation of $1 million to the department for workforce recruitment in the state. Communities were able to submit applications for marketing efforts for the recruitment and/or upskilling of their workforce. Nine communities participated in the co-op marketing, and 18 communities participated in the workforce incentive programs. The program ended in September 2022.
There were concerns from some of the grantees regarding the perception of changing the criteria during the grant period and some were unable to use the dollars that had originally been allocated. The department stated that some of the requests did not actually meet their intent of the criteria and so attempted to refine the allocation to address what the department felt were the eligible criteria. At the same time, over $680,000 of the grant money remained at the end of September. Traditionally, departments revert any dollars not used back to the general fund. In this case, that was not done, and the dollars were rolled over into the next FT. The committee was not aware of this action and generated discussion among the members. There will be follow-up regarding the future use of those remaining dollars.
The Bureau of Human Resources provided an overview of the targeted salary increases that were included in the FY 2024 budget for employees to be closer to the pay grade at midpoint. They presented a table indicating the agencies, categories of employees and percentage of targeted increases. There were significant increases to meet and exceed the pay grade midpoint.
The last item was an update from South Dakota Housing regarding the rules for implementing the loan and grant program that the Legislature had funded. The implementation delay was questioned by legislators. The fact is, the rules process was slow to evolve and impacted the access to home building. We can’t go backwards, and finger pointing is not going to solve the implementation process. The Authority responded that the rules have been developed, signed off by GOED and now will move to the hearing process. The hearing will be conducted so that Interim Rules will be presented with them in July.
