Legislative session is now over half way done with the completion of Week Five.

Senate Bill 144 is a bill I agreed to be the prime sponsor for at the request of some District 19 constituents. A local family has been unable to visit the graves of their relatives. The graves are located on private land. SB 144 provides for reasonable access for descendants of those buried in those type of cemeteries. This is not a new issue as similar bills were introduced in 2015 and 2022. Those bills were defeated amidst concerns about private property rights.

