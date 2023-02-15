Legislative session is now over half way done with the completion of Week Five.
Senate Bill 144 is a bill I agreed to be the prime sponsor for at the request of some District 19 constituents. A local family has been unable to visit the graves of their relatives. The graves are located on private land. SB 144 provides for reasonable access for descendants of those buried in those type of cemeteries. This is not a new issue as similar bills were introduced in 2015 and 2022. Those bills were defeated amidst concerns about private property rights.
SB 144 this year is different as it limits visitors to the descendants of those buried there. SB 144 provides plenty of rights to landowners; they just can’t unreasonably withhold permission. There was still opposition to the bill in committee from one group concerned about private property rights though the group in opposition should be commended for encouraging their members to work with interested parties to provide access. Property rights are certainly important but so is respect for those who have passed on. SB 144 was passed 5-1 in committee.
The bill is scheduled to be heard on the Senate floor during Week 6. Regardless of the outcome of the bill, landowners should exercise common decency and do the right thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.