South Dakota’s Board of Regents made the best call last week in deciding to seek a tuition freeze for state public universities for the coming year.
It would mark the fourth consecutive year that the regents have frozen tuition. This move would cost the state an estimated $14.3 million.
The regents opted to make this their top priority for the new budget, supplanting the proposed system-wide civic engagement center, which is tied in principle to the state Board of Education Standard’s adoption of the controversial new social studies standards. That story has been well chronicled and remains a subject of serious debate.
The tuition freeze is vital because, frankly, it sets the stage for most everything else.
In adopting the stance, the regents said it was important to keep South Dakota tuition rates financially competitive with other states in the region. That must certainly stand as an important consideration.
It also acknowledges that the student loan debt issue is a real one for many people, and with student loan debt reduction still uncertain, efforts by the regents and the state to hold down the costs can offer a little help on the front end.
Other budgetary matters supported by the regents — and besides the civic engagement center, which was moved to the second tier of priorities due to a lack of consensus, according to Regent Jeff Partridge — include, among other items, the expansion of the Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway and creating a Center for Quantum Information Science and Technology. These steps would also bolster the state’s higher-education offerings, thus making them more attractive as well as competitively priced.
Ultimately, it comes down to this: Whatever quality of education is offered by the state’s universities won’t mean a lot if students aren’t attending these schools. Making higher education here affordable and attractive, especially in an age when student loan debt is a crisis, is imperative, and it will likely remain so for a long time to come.
