Yankton’s highly-anticipated Huether Family Aquatics Center is nearly ready for its debut. City officials announced last week that this $14 million project — which came to fruition thanks to both a public opt-out vote and some serious fundraising and promotion by the group Dive In Yankton — is scheduled to open to the public on Memorial Day, May 31.
This is big news for Yankton. The project is a product of so much hard work and support, and a lot of people around the region are eager to use the facility this summer.
However, as a reader point out to us, there is a flaw in the tentative proposed rollout, and that concern is justified.
During a media briefing last Friday ahead of this week’s City Commission meeting, Yankton Business Manager Al Viereck said the tentative plans call for a “soft opening for special invited people” the Saturday prior to the official debut, with other events slated Sunday for contest winners chosen as, for instance, the first person down the slide and other categories.
As the reader who called us noted, what’s missing in this plan is an opportunity for the general public to take a look at this great new facility that local taxpayers are helping to fund.
That’s an entirely reasonable expectation and would be a great addition to the slate of opening festivities.
It must not be forgotten that the aquatics center proposal has had a challenging history in this town.
The idea was first proposed in 2005 and went to a public vote, where it was defeated. It left the concept in limbo while the facility it was designed to replace, the aging Fantle Memorial Park Swimming Pool, continued to deteriorate and leak a great deal of water.
When the latest idea of an aquatics center was put into motion a few years ago, it seemingly faced an uphill battle, given the memory of the previous proposal as well as (or, especially because of) the community’s track record with property tax opt-outs. But with tireless work and aggressive promotion, the idea successfully made that climb.
The triumph of the aquatics center has been portrayed as — and must be seen as — a victory for the entire community.
As such, community members should be given that chance to tour the facility and inspect what they’re paying for — and to see what the excitement is all about.
The fact is, there are a lot of people who are paying for the facility who won’t be using it because swimming isn’t their thing, which is fine. But if they are at all curious about this project, about which so much has been said and promised the last three years, they should be given the opportunity to tour it.
This would be a great gesture to the community, and we hope city officials allow this to happen.
