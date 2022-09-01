I still remember the moment well after all these years because it had been so many years and anxieties in the making.
Late one fall afternoon in the mid-1990s, I came home from work and went through my mail. Among the items was a letter from the agency that oversaw the student loans I had taken out long before to pay for my college education.
I used to hate getting mail from these people, even though I had never missed a payment. Seeing that name and logo always reminded me of that debt, which seemed so painful when my payments began but, over time and gradual professional evolution, gradually became more bearable. (Automatic payments helped deaden that pain.)
On this day, I wondered why they were reaching out to me, since I was fairly close to finally finishing up my payments. Based on the agency’s calculations, I still had three or four months to go.
However, the letter contained the happiest news anyone had ever mailed me. The agency informed me that my debt was paid in full, capping the message with a passionless “congratulations and have a nice life,” or words to that effect.
In that instant, I felt both numb and liberated. It was over, I realized; the weight was gone. My bill for six years of college, including two for graduate school, was no more. It was an overwhelming feeling; in fact, I still have the letter.
So, having endured all that, how should I feel about President Biden’s plan, announced last week, to forgive $10,000 of college loan debt to those who qualify, a move that will affect millions of Americans?
How should I react to the fact that these people will be getting a break whereas I trudged through years of budgeting to make these monthly payments?
Honestly, I feel a somewhat relieved.
I’ve occasionally told people in my age range that we were lucky to have gone to college or vo-tech (as we called technical school back then) when we did, in the days when such an education was still relatively affordable. It wasn’t inexpensive by any means, but my total cost (with interest) for attending a public, in-state college ultimately wasn’t debilitating. The loan load surely stung, but it didn’t overwhelm me. (However, students back then probably got a small foretaste of what current education costs would become whenever we went to the campus bookstore to purchase textbooks.)
That’s rarely the case anymore. What it cost me (again, with interest) in the late 1970s and early 1980s to get two degrees would now cover a little more than one year of undergraduate schooling at a public university in South Dakota, where the typical annual tuition cost generally runs below the national average.
According to a study by Georgetown University, average college costs increased 169% between 1980 and 2020, while pay for those entering the workforce went up just 19%. These numbers may vary slightly from survey to survey, but it’s enough to say that the rise in college costs has far, far, FAR outpaced cost-of-living increases in general and real wages by miles. In fact, the Pew Research Center reported a few years ago that real earnings for working Americans (except for those at the top of what Pew referred to as the “distribution chain”) have barely risen at all since the early 1970s.
There are many reasons for rising college costs, ranging from dwindling state aid and more technology to, frankly, an overall increase in the number of grants and loans available. (Thus, it might not be surprising if the student loan debt forgiveness causes college prices to rise further, which would be aggravating.) This spike has resulted in a total national student loan debt load of $1.7 trillion. Biden’s plan would wipe out at least $321 billion in federal student loan debt.
As these costs kept rising through the years, I began wondering (even after my debt was retired) about what younger generations would do to pay for their schooling. This wonder turned to worry when I looked at my nieces and nephews, and now my great-nieces and nephews who, several years down the line, could be facing massive college debt if things don’t change. And I’ve also thought about it whenever I’ve shot photos at high school events filled with kids who could be facing similar mountains of debt if they pursue post-secondary schooling.
I also fret about the direction of the nation, for America simply cannot excel if a college-level education becomes a luxury that is either unaffordable for a significant swath of the population or tied to carrying crushing debt. That would cripple us as a country.
Debt forgiveness is a good first step, but it would be absolutely pointless if more isn’t done to address future costs and make college more affordable going forward. This new plan seems to deal with that to a degree, although more work must be done
Still, partial loan forgiveness could give some people a fighting chance to escape debt sooner. If it can make this ponderous financial burden somewhat more manageable, it’s a win for everybody, whether you’re still on the debt hook or not.
