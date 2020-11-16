We are headed into a dark season in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cases are surging again across the country, and the Dakotas are being particularly hard hit. Winter and the flu season are settling in, and the holidays will compel many gatherings which could fuel the spread of the coronavirus even more. Meanwhile, hopes for a vaccine — which soared last week with Pfizer’s promising update and Monday with Moderna’s news of good early test results — are likely still months away from being fully realized. A new presidential administration will come into office, but that will be two long months down the road with an outgoing president who seems mostly disengaged from the pandemic fight.
President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to tackle the pandemic head-on in January, putting ideas such as possible lockdowns and mask mandates on the table.
It was made quite clear last week that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has no intention of enforcing either measure should they come down from Washington. She said lockdowns don’t work and they hurt the economy. Also, Noem’s communication specialist, Ian Fury, declared that neither Biden nor Noem had the “authority to institute a mask mandate.” Fury made that statement on Friday, hours before the governor of COVID-ravaged North Dakota finally relented and issued a temporary mask mandate for his state.
So, don’t expect South Dakota to fall in line at the statewide level if such broad national steps are implemented.
That’s why it’s important for local officials in communities and counties to pick up the mantle of leadership in the coronavirus fight
Perhaps lockdowns don’t work, as Noem suggests, but the hands-off strategy South Dakota is currently following isn’t working either. Cases have exploded across this state this fall; this past weekend, this state saw 76 deaths related to COVID-19. Noem may herald to the current course as a nod to personal freedom, but it’s also producing no sign of controlling the pandemic onslaught.
A mask mandate seems like a logical step to deal with the pandemic directly, but it’s apparent that the Noem administration will do nothing to enforce it, encourage it or even lead by example.
That’s where local governments must take up the reins. Passing temporary local mask mandates would be the most effective, immediate step in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. While it’s not a 100% guaranteed defense, recent studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest wearing masks improves your odds of defending yourself against the virus, as well as helping you reduce the possibility of transmitting the virus to others.
Since there likely won’t be much leadership coming out of Pierre to produce a unified statewide response, it would be important for as many governing bodies as possible to embrace such a mandate to increase its effectiveness, especially in localized areas. (For instance, a hypothetical mask mandate for the city of Yankton would be more effective if Yankton County would also embrace it.) The lack of state direction may hinder this approach, but it’s better than doing nothing under the misguided illusion of “freedom.”
The fact that state leaders will likely resist any attempts to implement a new, vigorous direction in this battle is damning, especially when you digest the daily numbers that tell you bluntly that we are NOT winning this fight. So, it’s up to the local governing bodies, because leadership is what we need right now and we desperately need someone willing to provide it. If it won’t come from Pierre, we need it from others. And soon.
kmh
