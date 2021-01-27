Jan. 22 marked the end of the second week of the 2021 session of the South Dakota legislature. It has been slow as far as bills being introduced. To date, there have been just 163 bills introduced but everyone expects that will pick up in the weeks to come. Legislators must introduce most of their proposed bills by Jan. 28 as they are limited to just three bills after that.
In the Judiciary Committee, where I am the chair, we have held hearings on just about all the bills which have been referred to us. Most of those bills were passed unanimously and we recommended that they go on the consent calendar but the Democratic senators have objected to that so we will have to hear four of them on the floor of the Senate on Monday.
Tuesday, Jan. 19, was the deadline for the governor to file executive orders and that day she filed her proposed order to merge the Department of Agriculture and Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The Legislature has 90 days to act and pass a resolution objecting to the merger. If that is not done, the merger would take effect at that time.
The South Dakota Department of Health has always had authority to seek court orders to make people quarantine if they were infected by certain contagious diseases. Last year, the 2020 Legislature added COVID-19 to the diseases but put a “sunset” clause, which provided that the authority ended on July 1, 2021. At the time, the expectation was that the COVID pandemic would be over by the summer of 2020. Obviously, that has not happened, and with SB3, the Department of Health sought to repeal the sunset clause so they would have continuing authority. They have only used that authority 10 times during the past year against people who refused to quarantine. One of the senators related a personal story that he knew someone who died after being infected from a person who refused to quarantine. SB3 passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee by a vote of 6-1 and the Senate 22-13.
Broadband expansion is one of the biggest topics being discussed in the Legislature this year. The governor has asked for authority to spend $100 million to expand broadband for the 135,000 South Dakotans who do not have access to high speed broadband now. Although it may seem like the areas that need high-speed broadband access would be remote areas of West River South Dakota, in fact, many areas of Clay, Yankton, Turner, Union and Lincoln counties are among the areas that are underserved. Still, $100 million seems like a lot of money to spend on that project and there are questions as to whether that will solve the problem in southeast South Dakota.
There are a number of interesting bills that will be coming up in the near future: SB24 creates a online voter registration process, SB44 imposes a tax on sports betting in Deadwood, and SB98 forbids the death penalty except for the killing of a law enforcement officer, corrections officer or fireman.
Every year, the Legislature has a memorial service for former legislators who have passed away during the prior year. This week, the memorial service honored nine legislators who passed away during 2020. Five of those legislators were people that I had served side by side with in the Legislature.
